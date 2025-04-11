Iyabo Ojo was celebrated for her selflessness and kindness during a special Mother’s Night event dedicated to her role as a devoted mother

The event served as a night of thanksgiving, highlighting the actress’s pivotal role in her daughter’s upcoming wedding, set to take place in a few days

The celebration marked the activation of #JP2025, a hashtag tied to the joyous occasion, reflecting the communal excitement surrounding the wedding preparations

On an evening filled with warmth and appreciation, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo stood at the centre of a memorable Mother’s Night event in Lagos.

The gathering, tagged as a night of thanksgiving, honoured her unwavering dedication as a mother ahead of her daughter’s wedding.

Guests showered praises on the actress, fondly called Iya Iyawo, for her selflessness and kindness, qualities that have endeared her to many.

The event buzzed with excitement, as attendees celebrated a wedding milestone and the profound bond between Iyabo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo.

The hashtag #JP2025 trended, reflecting the excitement for Priscilla Ojo’s upcoming wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux. The night centred on family, love, and gratitude, with Iyabo Ojo's unwavering support for her daughter highlighted in every speech and toast.

Reaction to Iyabo Ojo's Mother's Night celebration

@g.l.a.m.b.y.ad said:

"As Queen mother dey surprise, make she con see Lizzy for her Special mothers night 😂 Ha! Igboro Ti daru 😂 Lizzy sef no go won sé ésin Áwó ró 😂"

@abbeyaimufua said:

"That’s so good , she’s such a woman with a great heart 🙌❤️"

@anniebaybee_ replied:

"So sweet to watch😫❤️❤️They will rejoice with me and mother ijn🤲"

@official_bollekstiches replied:

"This is the best that could happen to every mother who has labour on thier children! Mothers are golden they truly deserves this honor and more ! Huge congratulations momma👏😍💃🏻❤️"

@jewelrybyayaba noted:

"I will eat the Fruit of my labour in Good Health and Wealth IJN Congratulations Queen Mother 😍"

@mzclem_collections commented:

"never knew something like dis existed... for do am for my mama before my wedding"

@ahmope_ade said:

"proud mother🙌🙌🥰"

@bigaunty4real said:

"She actually deserves this and more...... congratulations Queen mother @iyaboojofespris ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Cultural significance of Iyabo Ojo's Mother’s Night

Pre-wedding events in Nigerian traditions often include moments to honour the bride’s mother for her sacrifices and guidance, celebrating her vital role in the marriage process.

For Iyabo Ojo, this occasion was a public affirmation of her nurturing spirit.

The event underscored the cultural importance of family in Yoruba weddings, where mothers are revered for their role in shaping their children’s futures.

Held just days before the wedding, the Thanksgiving night brought together friends, family, and well-wishers who joined in prayers and celebrations for the bride-to-be and her mother.

The atmosphere was electric, with music, dance, and heartfelt tributes filling the air, all in recognition of Iyabo’s exemplary motherhood.

The activation of #JP2025 added a modern twist, blending tradition with social media flair, as guests shared moments from the night across platforms.

Iyabo Ojo calls out colleagues over Gistlover-related allegations

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo addressed allegations linking her to the anonymous blog, Gistlover.

She spoke candidly about the claims during an appearance on comedian AY's podcast, where she also discussed her career and public controversies.

Many fans supported her stance and shared their views on the matter.

