A video has captured the kind of drama that Iyabo Ojo displayed in the presence of her ex-husband during her daughter's wedding

In the recording, she was asked to take the letter of request from the groom's family and displayed it for all the wedding guests to see

Fans were wowed after seeing her walking majestically in front of her daughter's father as they shared their take about the video

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo also known as Queen Mother, has warmed the hearts of her fans after a video of the drama she displayed during her daughter's wedding surfaced online.

The mother of two had staged a flamboyant ceremony for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo to her Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux on April 17th and 19th.

Fan reacts to Iyabo Ojo's display in front of her ex-husband during daughter's wedding. Photo credit@juma.jux/sugarwedding

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the engager, the woman, who anchored the traditional wedding, Iyabo Ojo was instructed to read the letter of request sent by Juma Jux's family.

She was seen walking and shaking her backside as she cat walked in front of her estranged husband.

Engager hypes Iyabo Ojo

Also in the recording shared by Queen Bose Alao, the actress who anchored Priscilla Ojo's wedding, Iyabo Ojo was all smiles as she danced and displayed round the hall.

The anchor was also hyping her and singing her praises, while also praying for the people, who wished her well.

While Iyabo Ojo was busy doing her cat walk, Innocent Idibia's hit song, African Queen was playing in the background and guests also joined in dancing.

Iyabo Ojo's estranged husband was just staring at her as she was moving up and down in the hall.

Toyin Abraham supports Iyabo Ojo

In the recording, Toyin Abraham was standing beside Iyabo Ojo assisting her when necessary.

At a point, she had to caution the anchor when she passed a comment about the letter Juma Jux's family brought to Nigeria to ask for Priscilla's hand in marriage.

Recall that Toyin Abraham spoke glowingly about her colleague and her daughter when she was asked how she felt about Priscilla's wedding.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's display

Reactions have trailed the video of Queen Mother's drama at her daughter's wedding. Here are comments below:

@iamnini_01 shared:

"It's the last slide for me. Job well done. Congratulations @iyaboojofespris . I love you baje."

@olori_otunba stated:

"You delivered so well mama. Weldone ."

@_mhizgoldie4 reacted:

"U re very good mama."

@celebritymidwify commented:

"You delivered excellently well done ma."

Fans blast Regina Daniels over congratulatory message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported Regina Daniels was one of the people, who congratulated Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over the success of JP 2025.

She prayed for the couple and praised Prisicala for getting to a vibrant young man.

However, fans were not pleased with her comment, they mocked her over the age gap between her and her husband. They also taunted her with her words.

