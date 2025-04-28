Angela Okorie is not about to let naysayers ruin her acting prowess as she fired a hot response at them

The Nigerian movie actress slammed naysayers who had asked her to jail her cosmetic surgeon over a new video

On sighting the ill comments, she took to her official Instagram page and coined a befitting response to critics

Nigerians have massively reacted to a new post by actress Angela Okorie. The actress had shown off an action scene from her new movie production earlier.

In the post, she was seen running with full force in a white two-piece that hugged her body tightly. As she ran, her body jiggled, and fans could not help but comment on the shape of her derrière.

Angela Okorie reacts to online critics of her BBL. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

As the camera captured her back while she ran, many complained about the 'awkward' shape and advised her to arrest her BBL doctor.

The comments triggered a reaction from the actress, who went online to respond angrily to them.

She said:

"I see a lot of imbeciles talking trash on my last post. I swear, I'll choke on y'all."

Watch the clip here:

Recall that Angela Okorie recently went online to share her decision concerning public relationships.

The actress, who was rumoured to have been romantically involved with a business tycoon, shared her side of the story.

The movie star claimed the man was only using her and informed her fans of her next line of action concerning future relationships.

Angela Okorie slams naysayers

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@empressharon said:

"A lot is going on in the video, i genuinely don't know where to start from 😩😩."

@soulbeat__ said:

"Wait o when last una see this Akpamu for TV Screen 📺 😂😂."

@ifeoluwa__0 said:

"You people should learn how to love and accept people how they are."

@priscilliaojeh said:

"The BBL never set in??? And you dey run make e no fall o😂😂😂."

@tokereoboko said:

"She was fine with her body before...why did she intentionally damaged her body 😑."

@fabian_the_goldenboy said:

"Doctor that did that bbl dem suppose arrest am."

@victineno007 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Na kolu potable son run this bbl for this werey 😂😂."

@memetush said:

"If it were you, the trash would have been more."

@iduzeth said:

"I will choke on y’all”- na you go choke o, no be the people wey you dey para for, to speak good English matter o."

Angela Okorie angrily reacts to fans over her new video. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

@iduzeth said:

"Wear white on white like white fowl wey dey run go maami market for camp."

@memetush said:

"Trolls they might be, but pick it in good faith and go correct it. Looking like you're wearing diapers and looking attractive don't align well in one sentence."

@jm__fashionhub said:

"But why is she masculine. Her energy is too much of a man no feminity at all sometimes I just taya for her doings 😢😢😢."

Angela Okorie throws shade

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie was in the news concerning her new relationship with an oil magnate.

The movie star, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans and followers on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her haters with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng