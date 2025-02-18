E-Money, the younger brother of K-Cee is trending over his benevolence towards the people around him on his birthday

The entrepreneur clocked 44 on February 18, 2025, but celebrated in a way that melted the hearts of many

He also gifted his elder brotehr K-Cee a huge sum of money, leaving social media users in awe of his person

Nigerian entrepreneur, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-money is the name that has been on the lips of all social media users for some hours now.

The Nigerian socialite celebrated his 44th birthday in style, and rather than gift himself, he decided to extend his benevolence to thsoe around him.

E-Money gifted his brother the sum of N20 million naira and more than 20 cars to his domestic staff. His act put smile son the faces of these beneficiaries while some burst into tears.

K-Cee receives N20 million from younge rbrotehr E-money. Credit: @iam_kcee, @iam_emoney1

K-Cee wrote:

"Last night, Emoney celebrated his birthday in a truly remarkable way, giving out over 200 million Naira in cash and more than 20 cars. He put smiles on the faces of many—from office staff and domestic workers to mobile police officers. Even his big brother, @iam_kcee, received 20 million Naira, alongside other beneficiaries like @deehumorous and @funnyboneofficial. The list is endless."

"In one voice, we all pray that God continues to protect and bless this young King 👑 for his heart of gold and generosity. Not everyone has the ability to give, and even few that can give don’t do it rapidly, Emoney is one of the few who gives generously, rapidly and cheerfully."

"God bless you and may you enjoy your birthday, Nwanne. We celebrate you now and forever. Amen. We love you. Happy birthday, Nwata Anayo Eze, Emoney, the Electronic Money of our time. BMK TO THE WORLD 🌎."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to E-money's benevolence

Read some reactions as compield by Legit.ng below:

@iammnaniboi said:

"Hello sir Emoney, I am a professionally trained shoe shiner. If I polish your shoe eh, e no go get stains again 😂 @iam_emoney1 God bless and keep you Chief. kCee, how far for eye wey see."

@abdulsalamshakirah_:

"If na me dey give 20 million... thy go later arrest me for constituting madness in front oh his house."

@faeren_daniel2 said:

"Every year @iam_emoney1 celebrates his birthday and gives out luxurious cars and money to people to show his love and support for them all😍😍 As you celebrate this special day I wish you nothing but long life and prosperity good health and many more good things life has to offer 🙏 And thank you so much @iam_kcee for being such a very supportive brother ❤️❤️ God continue to bless you two for me 🙏❤️❤️."

@kimberly.benjamin.169 said:

"Awwwwww This is So Beautiful To Watch 💜💜💜💜 Birthday Blessings Remain Lifted Dr."

@slim_talker_ said:

"Nah why e good make everybody get money for family , some family’s one go use juju Dey bring the other down. Real love @iam_emoney1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kayceelawproperties:

"As I hear Kaycee 20million for you…I almost say thank you sir."

E-Money celebrates birthday in style

Accoridng to a previous report by Legit.ng, comedian Funnybone shared an appreciation post about the gift he got from billionaire E-Money on his birthday.

The businessman recently marked his birthday and he extended his generosity to some people close to him.

Fans were excited for the funny man as they reacted to his post and appreciated E-Money for the gift.

