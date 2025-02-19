Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) got the internet buzzing with a recent post from his nighttime outing

The controversial shared pictures of himself and his best friend Kokopee partying in a nightclub in Jos Plateau alongside singer Peruzzi

What caused the unnecessary attention was that VDM and his friend were spotted spraying the country’s 1000 naira notes and called the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to their post

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has gone viral with his latest photos.

Currently in Jos Plateau, the activist shared images of himself and his close friend Kokopee intentionally tossing money during a night out.

VDM disclosed the location of the incident, CHILLERS BY NEW YORKER, and boldly tagged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the post, seemingly drawing their attention to his actions.

Known for bragging about his integrity and claiming he’s untouchable by the crime commission, the TikToker referenced the Okoya case with the EFCC in his post.

In the pictures shared on his timelines, Afrobeats singer and Davido’s former signee Peruzzi was spotted in the background.

“Okoya is my new surname, so EFCC, no go talk 🤷 where there is no law, there is no crime….. @officialefcc hello, how are you all anyways mad fun at CHILLERS BY NEW YORKER IN JOS

"Photo by my brother @mr_plain,” VDM wrote.

In a previous report, billionaire’s son and musician, Raheem Okoya aka Siraheem, made headlines over a video of a policeman helping him carry bundles of cash.

It all started when the BadBitch Syndrome crooner took to his Instagram page to post a clip of himself with his younger brother, Wahab Okoya, promoting his new song, Credit Alert.

In the video, Raheem and Wahab were dressed in white agbada outfits as they showed off the stacks of crisp N1000 notes with them.

However, as the video progressed, it also showed the mobile policeman carrying the bundles of N1000 notes as the billionaire’s sons danced and sprayed the cash in the air.

Pictures of Verydarkman spraying money trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaedochie wrote:

"GOOD , I THANK GOD , YOU ARE OUT TO HAVE FUN AT LEAST."

funnyobis said:

"Okoya martins Vincent otse, we love you."

pelz_a77 said:

"VDM will need some new haters, cause the old ones are starting to like him, and i don’t like how big the family is becoming."

doctall_kingsley wrote:

" NA ONLY VDM AND BIG MAN PIKIN FIT DO AM !"

sirr_gerald said:

"EFCC no go ever respond 😂🤣 this one don pass their power. Bank alert."

emperorabdul_ wrote:

"Efcc go come for you oo but make them carry okoya’s first."

kissy_borbor said:

"Baba dey find EFCC wahala so him go press their neck with Okoya Boys. It’s simple if you can’t arrest Okoya Boys you can’t arrest me."

VDM tasks EFCC to arrest Rasak Okoya's sons

Still on the Okoya's case, in a previous report by Legit.ng, Verydarkman made a case for the policeman who was disciplined for holding the naira notes that were sprayed by the sons of billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya.

He noted that policemen were poorly paid and he did not blame the officer for what he did for Okoya's sons, Wahab and Raheem.

VDM also called for the arrest of Wahab and Raheem Okoya by the EFCC for abusing the naira, the same way they did to Bobrisky.

