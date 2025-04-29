A viral video has shown businessman E-Money spraying singer Flavour with wads of foreign currency

A social media user claimed the video led to his alleged arrest by the operatives of the EFCC

Fans weigh in, with many doubting whether it was the video that made the EFCC arrest E-Money

A supposed video that got Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, into the net of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has emerged online.

It resurfaced just moments after it was reported that the anti-graft agency had arrested the businessman.

The clip showed E-money lavishly spraying money at an event.

Clip of E-Money spraying Flavour before EFCC arrest is trending.

The footage, which began trending online on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, was posted by X user @JayNaija, who claimed that the short clip was the catalyst for E-Money’s recent ordeal with the anti-graft agency.

The user captioned the post:

“This video is the reason why EFCC allegedly arrested E-Money.”

The flamboyant entrepreneur can be seen at a high-profile party, dressed in a black agbada and traditional Igbo red cap, while spraying singer Flavour with what appeared to be foreign currency.

Flavour, in return, is seen praising E-Money with live music, calling out his name with admiration as the businessman continues to rain cash on him in typical Igbo highlife style.

E-money joins several celebrities arrested by EFCC

This isn’t the first time a Nigerian celebrity or socialite has come under fire for spraying money at events.

In recent years, the EFCC has arrested and prosecuted several high-profile individuals for similar offences, citing violations of Nigeria’s money laundering laws and financial conduct regulations.

The most recent of those arrest was Afrobeats singer, Terry Apala who was paraded for alleged naira mutilation.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video

As the video of businessman E-Money allegedly spraying foreign currency on singer Flavour during a birthday performance continues to stir controversy online, social media users have weighed in with mixed reactions — some defending the socialite’s actions, others questioning the legality of what they saw.

Below are some reactions currently circulating online:

@Realcafanide said:

“Flavour got good cash sprayed on him on that birthday performance.”

@uncle_POSH commented:

“This can’t be the video. He was spraying pounds. Was putting [it] on his head while someone [was] taking it from there.”

@Babyboiyoms said:

“They’re just using them as scapegoats.”

@sosoflezy stated:

“But that money no resemble our currency na.”

@SmokyCHE wrote:

“Why is he putting money on his head?”

@tundefxng commented:

“EFCC go soon start arrest people for dancing too hard at parties. Na wa.”

@chic_billionaire wrote:

“If na big politician now, nobody go talk anything. Double standard things.”

@KingZubyVibes said:

“Why are they acting surprised? E-Money always sprays big. This is normal to him.”

@phynaszn commented:

“As long as no naira was abused, this arrest no too make sense.”

@iamDeleThePlug stated:

“The money looked like pounds. EFCC just wan trend again.”

The Clip of E-Money spraying Flavour has generated reactions from fans.

VDM calls out EFCC over E-money's arrest

Meanwhile, social critic, VeryDarkMan says the EFCC is biased in arresting E money.

He criticized the anti-graft agency accusing them of cherry-picking those that would be arrested for naira spraying.

He made reference to the children of billionaire, Rasaq Okoya, who were left off the hook by the EFCC over the same offence.

