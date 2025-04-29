A Nigerian TikTok user, Curvaceous001 has showed deep concern for late Mohbad’s son, Liam, after the just-concluded Headies Award

The lady noted that after Mohbad won an award at the event and Wunmi went on stage with Liam to accept it, many people went online to curse the boy

The TikToker expressed worry about Liam’s well-being and mental health in future due to the incessant cursing

A Nigerian lady on TikTok, @Curvaceous001 has cried out over late Mohbad’s son, Liam’s mental health after the just-concluded Headies Awards.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the 17th Headies Awards, late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad won a posthumous award and his wife, Wunmi, went on stage to accept it with Liam.

However, the TikToker observed that many people went on live to start raining curses on the little boy, and this became a cause for concern.

TikToker worries about Mohbad's son's mental health as an adult after grown women rained curses on him. Photos: @chudeity, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

According to Curvaceous001, she is worried about Liam’s future and his mental health when he becomes an adult. She explained that many people went online to curse Mohbad’s son during the Headies Award. She said:

“I fear so bad for the future of Liam, I fear so bad for the mental health of Liam, I fear so bad for the adulthood of Liam. I knew Nigerians were going to drag him, I knew Nigerians were going to drag Wunmi but she’s an adult. I knew they were going to curse Liam and they didn’t disappoint. Yesterday, Mohbad won an award at the Headies and Wunmi was there with Liam, and I saw a couple of people on live cursing Liam.”

Speaking further, the TikToker painted a scenario about Liam not actually being Mohbad’s son. She then asked if that was enough reason for his life to be ruined seeing as he was only born into his family’s circumstances without having a hand in it.

According to the lady, it is every parent’s prayer for their child not to suffer for their sins and Liam does not deserve being cursed out over the sins of his parents.

In her words:

“Let us even imagine that they went for DNA, DNA came out and Liam is not Mohbad’s child. Is it now justified that Liam, an innocent child, a minor that was just born into whatever situation in the Aloba family, are you saying he should be the one to pay for the consequences of his mother? We as parents always pray for our children not to pay for the consequences of my sins, so why are we making Liam suffer for Wunmi’s sins? In every part of the world, minors are always protected, why is this a different case in Nigeria? If Liam isn’t Mohbad’s son, that doesn’t change the fact that he deserves to be loved. Afterall, he didn’t bring himself to this world, let’s do better as a society.”

TikToker worries about Mohbad's son after people rained curses on him at Headies 2025. Photos: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The lady went on to speak about how people cried out about Mohbad being bullied, but Liam had experienced much more bullying than his late dad. She said:

“Liam is an innocent child and he should not pay for the sins of his mother or his father. He deserves to be loved and live his life. I don’t know how that boy would feel when he grows up and sees all these videos. I just pray to God that he won’t be depressed or that this would affect him mentally because this is a lot.”

See the video below:

Reactions as TikToker worries about Liam’s mental health

Curvaceous001’s concerns about Liam struggling with his mental health as an adult drew the attention of some netizens, and they dropped their hot takes:

Sunky said:

“Tell us you are also going through wunmi conduction. what stop wunmi from doing DNA to save her son? do u love Liam more than her mother? this is what her mother wish her son.”

Adams Taofeek said:

“What are you guys looking for DNA for ? when Liam is carbon copy of mohbad. can't you guys see the lookalike?”

Ajike wrote:

“Talk to Wumi to keep Liam inside. She is trying to force the child on Mohbad. Wumi should do better.”

Otunba Adejoro said:

“What is really stopping Wumi from going for d DNA test?Even if not for anything else,she should at least do it for the future of the innocent boy.D internet never forgets.Y can’t Wumi just clear Liam?”

Daddyforall said:

“If mohbad was your brother will you be saying this? Don’t forget Laim is getting this recognition becos of mohbad she just jst do the needful.”

Bomba said:

“What is Wunmi's crime ? If I may ask.”

Mayowa said:

“She can protect the boy by keeping him off social Media posting is picture is not necessary walahi 🙏.”

Ayodeji wrote:

“in ur statement ma u said, let assume Liam is not mobad son after DNA. then why will the mother took him to collect that kind of award. the mother should clear us by doing DNA simple.”

Princess ❤❤ said:

“Any man or a mother who caused Liam that cause is going back to his own children let's that person remember that he have children to in this life the boy did not did anything to anyone of Us in Nigeria.”

Toyin Abraham defends Priscy after Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham spoke up on social media to defend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and new bride, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Headies Awards took place at the Landmark Centre in Lagos and Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux, won the Best East African artist award. This caused a stir online with netizens claiming he only won because of his JP2025 wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng