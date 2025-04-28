Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck trended online following his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies award

Odumodublvck won the Next Rated award at the just-concluded event, where he appreciated his fans and music team

During his acceptance speech, the event organisers turned off the microphone for the singer to leave the stage and his reactions after that trended online

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, put up a drama at the 17th Headies after he was stylishly chased off stage.

The Eat Dog Eat singer won the award for the Next Rated category, which was presented to him by his friend and senior colleague, Davido.

During the ceremony, Odumodublvck took the stage alongside his mother and over 11 of his team members.

After receiving his plaque, the rapper decided to give an acceptance speech, but he was cut short by the event’s organisers.

The rapper's microphone was turned off during his acceptance speech, and he was asked to leave the stage owing to time limits.

Refusing to leave the stage after his microphone was muffled, he kept addressing the crowd without a microphone.

The organisers eventually reconnected his microphone, allowing him to conclude his speech.

Odumodublvck recreates Kanye West’s iconic moment

After his mic was restored, the rapper rounded his remarks with an iconic phrase from one of Kanye West’s Grammy Award acceptance speeches.

This brought excitement in the hall as guests scrambled at the top of their voices at how Odumodu walked out of the podium.

He said:

“Against all odds, I have pushed against so many barriers like this. Couple of years back, there were so many feelings we could not express through our music.

“The world world clap us down; ‘you can’t be this,’ or ‘you can’t speak like,’ ‘you can’t do this,’ ‘you can’t release music in this way.’

“Me standing here today, is a proof that all those things are fallacies. It only would have been possible through my Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, who have been there for me through thick and thin. Tonight, God has shown that God reigns.”

Watch him talk below:

Odumodublvck’s speech ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

goldhype.eth said:

"So he can’t present his acceptance speech because he mentioned Jesus Christ?? Things are deeper than we think."

mr_lyfe said:

"Big Kala I love u for the way u forced Jesus down their throat.. them must hear the name loud and clear.. their Papa 😎."

samvail__ said:

"You didn’t show the best part because you didn’t watch it! He said Jesus and they off the mic but the good news was that he didn’t leave. He waited for for minutes before this part came through. He actually said Jesus but the post still removed it. Od is a new respected character in the world music! Damnn! He wasn’t happy, and he didn’t leave until they gave him the mic back. Omo!"

paul_rudiment wrote:

"Honestly i don't like ODUMODU songs but i think I'm staying with this guy and never leave, yes i love his confidence in JESUS. ♥️."

yoruba_ninja said:

"This is not standing up for hip hop, it's an awards ceremony they're working with time do your thing fast and get off the stage."

jijoz_imaging wrote:

"They did him dirty today which hz wrong that's why headies no get levels. U don't off the mic on ur winner embarrassed him and u are giving him award."

Chiefpriest performs at Headies pre-event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest performed as part of the Nigerian stakeholders from the entertainment industry, who attended the Headies pre-event on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The nightlife star also got an opportunity to perform his hit song More Money at the event. Mixed reactions, however, trailed his performance at the event.

