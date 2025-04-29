Segun Olanrewaju's remains still lie in a mortuary in Accra, one month after he collapsed and died in Ghana

An autopsy performed on the 40-year-old boxer revealed he died from sudden cardiac arrest during the encounter inside the Bukom Boxing Arena

The bout against Jon Mbanugu turned fatal when the Nigerian boxer dropped to the canvas, and efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive

The body of late Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju is yet to be repatriated, leaving family members grieving.

The tragic incident occurred during Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 29.

Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju collapsed in the third round against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu. He was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Olanrewaju's body remains trapped in Accra, weeks after he collapsed and died at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The family of the deceased has continued to mourn as they are unable to find closure to his death.

His grieving mother, in a chat with Punch, disclosed that the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control had given Ghanaian authorities a 21-day deadline to repatriate her son’s body.

'Success', as the boxer was fondly called, died on March 30, and the ultimatum to repatriate his body has now passed.

The late boxer's mother said:

"The NBBofC gave them a period of 21 days, and it has passed. It was two weeks after my son died that they went to Ghana to find out what led to his death and till now, we haven’t seen his body.

"It’s been painful I have not been able to bury him, and my tears haven’t stopped since I have been waiting to see his body.

"When you called me now, I was also crying, and those beside me are still trying to console me. I have not gotten myself."

The secretary general of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Remi Aboderin, confirmed that efforts are underway to return Olanrewaju's body to Nigeria.

He said:

"We have sent a message to the Ghana Boxing Authority today, expecting their response on why they haven’t sent the body.

"They have already exceeded the time the NBBofC gave them for their autopsy and post-mortem investigations."

Earlier, Ghana Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, disclosed that plans are underway to form an investigative committee to probe the circumstances of the unfortunate incident.

However, an autopsy performed on the remains of the late boxer revealed he died from sudden cardiac arrest during the bout, per Marca.

Olanrewaju's mother alleges foul play

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olanrewaju's mother has alleged foul play in the tragic incident, saying her son had faced threats to step down.

She disclosed that her son Segun, sent a text message some hours before they learnt he had passed away.

The grieving mother pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to help her, saying he was her only child, having trained him alone since he lost his father at age 5.

