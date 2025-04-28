New bride, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, recently trended after she was alleged to have replied an online troll

The trolling came after Juma Jux won the Best East African artist award at the just-concluded Headies 2025

Nollywood actress and self-styled oversabi aunty, Toyin Abraham, broke her online silence to defend Priscy

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has spoken up on social media to defend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and new bride, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Headies Awards took place at the Landmark Centre in Lagos and Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux, won the Best East African artist award. This caused a stir online with netizens claiming he only won because of his JP2025 wedding.

Shortly after, an X page claiming to be Priscy’s page posted a tweet to clapback at trolls coming after her husband and it went viral on social media.

Toyin Abraham breaks silence as X users troll Priscy and Juma Jux. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @its.priscy

Toyin Abraham defends Priscy

Shortly after the alleged Priscy tweet went viral, top actress and self-styled Oversabi Aunty, Toyin Abraham, broke her online silence to defend Juma Jux’s wife.

Taking to her official X page, Toyin Abraham debunked the tweet from the page claiming to be Priscy. According to her, the page is a fake account because Iyabo Ojo’s daughter is not on X.

In her words:

“THIS IS A FAKE ACCOUNT PLSsss, Pricilia is not on Twitter 🙏🙏🙏.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham defends Priscy over Headies tweet

Toyin Abraham’s post in defence of Priscilla drew the attention of many netizens and it went viral on social media. Some people dropped their hot takes:

Toyin Abraham speaks up for Priscy after Headies 2025 'tweet'. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @its.priscy

This tweep asked how it was a fake page if Iyabo Ojo was following it:

Another tweep quoted an old post made my Priscy’s best friend Enioluwa when he quoted the said page:

Rhoda’s chapter said the page had been active since 2017, meaning it isn’t fake:

Femz quoted another of Eni’s old tweets where he quoted the page and said he doubts it’s fake:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

Olori.skitchen said:

“Baby girl is married please . Let the mothers and aunties and all rest‼️🙏 I know you all love her it’s fine but let her face her adult life herself . If she chooses to address it fine, if she decides not to , even better‼️🙏 edakun. Let her handle all according to how she wants it except she sent you sha ooo✌🏽 pizz out.”

_cocomill said:

“But the handler ate sha 😂😂 olugbeja jp.”

Call_me_glandu said:

“E sure me no be pricy write am sha 😂.”

Luvlyeyezz said:

“Thought as much cos she is not the talking type on social media.”

Iamdebbyking wrote:

“That's not even how pricy writes.”

Olajumoke2302 said:

“I'm not even close to this girl but e sure me die say no be her handwriting be this.”

Ownedbridal said:

“Over sabi aunty has spoken.”

Adeolaawokoya said:

“Oversabi aunty duties continue.”

Fasaweayodele2005 wrote:

“No weapon fashioned against this marriage shall prosper 🙏.”

Headies: Shallipopi receives handshake instead of plaque

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shallipopi reacted online after he was only given a handshake instead of a plaque at the Headies 2025.

Shallipopi had won the Best Rap Single award, and after he got on the stage, there was no award for him.

The music star reacted on social media after the video of the handshake went viral and netizens taunted him.

