Nigerian content creator Carter Efe has expressed his displeasure towards Mohbad's win at teh just concluded Headies Awards

The online personality went online to react to the late singer winning the Best Street-Hop Act category

He shared his reservations in a video that has now gone viral, and some netizens buttressed his point

Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has reacted deeply to one of the highlights of the 2025 Headies Awards.

The 17th Headies had announced Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, as the winner of the Best Street-Hop category award.

Legit.ng had also reported that his widow, Wunmi, gave an astounding but emotional speech as she received the award on his behalf, leading to hearty cheers online.

Carter blasts Headies over Mohbad's win

However, a new development captured by Legit.ng saw Carter Efe express his dissatisfaction towards the Headies’ move. According to him, the body would not have recognised Mohbad, let alone announced him as the winner, if the youngster were still alive.

He stated that this was only implemented in a bid to chase clout and tap from the rave surrounding his unfortunate demise.

Carter's video has now triggered reactions from all quarters of social media, as fans poured out their thoughts about the occurrence.

Watch the video here:

Carter Efe shares cryptic post

Recall that social media users were unsure how to feel after Carter Efe posted an unusual caption via his social media page.

The skit maker, who often suffers backlash online due to his love for Wizkid, had many in fear.

While some laughed over it, others thought that he might be trying to pass a message to the public.

Reactions to Mohbad's Headies win

Read some reactions to Carter Efe's post about the 17th Headies Awards below:

@DrCapitolDuga said:

"He’s alive in SPIRIT!! Don’t joke with spirit oh!!! My hand no dey."

@Grace_Emmah_ said:

"He wouldn't have won it if he was alive."

@Arshavin said:

"It's just an honor there is nothing bad about it."

@FC_thuggerboy said:

"Person win after him die una de complain. If to say him de alive him no win nobody go talk o! Sigh! Hypocrites everywhere."

@stevejoe1555555 said:

"Na Aunty Iyabo run am cos wetin Juma juice find reach there 😂."

@Tufinger_ said:

"Lenu clout chaser."

@seasiddee said:

"Wetin this one dey talk."

Mohbad’s son Liam, Wunmi receive plaque

Legit.ng earlier reported that fun videos from the 17th Headies Awards at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, emerged online, with key figures in the music industry like Davido and Don Jazzy gracing the event.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who won an award, warmed hearts with his live performance alongside his wife, Priscilla Ojo, which warmed the hearts of many.

Late Mohbad's family, Wunmi and his son Liam, were also present at the prestigious event, where they received the Best Street-Hop Act award on his behalf.

