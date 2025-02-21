BBNaija star Tacha is now a homeowner in the UK after relocating from Nigeria a few months ago

The reality show star announced the news of her new crib on her official Instagram page and she gave a video tour

Tacha’s new home in the UK drew the attention of many social media users who congratulated her on the feat

BBNaija star Natacha Akide aka Tacha has now gotten herself an apartment in the UK to the joy of her numerous fans.

On February 21, 2025, the reality show star who relocated from Nigeria some months ago, took to her Instagram page to announce that she had gotten herself a crib in her new country of residence.

Tacha posted a video where she dangled her new house keys and made the news of her property known.

Fans celebrate as BBNaija star Tacha unveils new house in UK. Photos: @symply_tacha

The former BBNaija star then gave fans a tour of her crib by walking around and showing the spacious living room, kitchen, big bedroom and bathroom complete with a bathtub.

In the caption of the post, Tacha noted the high points of her new apartment for her. According to her, it’s clean beautiful and spacious.

The ex-BBNaija star wrote:

“New crib, who dis?! 🤩✨ CRIB is CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, and SPACIOUS AAF! Y’all are NOT READY for the content that’s about to drop off this spot!!👅 Gauge yourself cause we’re about to go CRAZY! 🔥”

See Tacha’s video below:

Reactions as Tacha flaunts new UK apartment

The video of Tacha’s new apartment in the UK quickly drew the attention of her numerous fans. Many of them congratulated her on the great feat:

Utchmanjustice said:

“One thing about TACHA is that she’s always gonna keep pulling her BIG ONE❤️.”

Juvicmichael_couture said:

“Only One Tee, spell it out, not the small one.. congratulations, bekee.. we move!❤️.”

Trustchibaby said:

“My TMoney 😍🔥.”

Ittz_sasha wrote:

“God when.”

Big_babyfunny wrote:

“Ph girl with the doings congratulations 🎉.”

Lorah__irez said:

“Beautiful, nothing beats a healthy lifestyle 😍.”

Freemilez said:

“We are in the “we no go rest” era!!! Live it!!! Loveeeet. 😂❤️”

Just_blessing8 said:

“Big tee finally leave us for this our country 😭.”

femininehygiene.ng said:

“So beautiful and spacious, my dream apartment 😍the more the space the clearer the mind 😍.”

Yez_am_pexy said:

“In d city of London nah my fav no small biko❤️.”

Leenahambrose wrote:

“Daaayyuuummmmm 😍😍😍 The keys, the body, the crib 🔥🔥🔥 Now look at that waist 😩❤️ Big big things only. Congrats BIG T!!!”

I_oghale wrote:

“It’s beautiful.”

_f.u.n.m.i.l.a.y.o said:

“Gorgeous house ❤️.”

Tacha replies critics of her success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha made headlines after she responded to a critic who said her success wasn't a product of hard work.

After sharing a post about her new body, many began to comment, and one of her followers said that Tacha was a product of grace and not hard work.

Reacting to his tweet, Tacha shared a lengthy post, where she detailed her journey and struggle to stardom.

