Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has bagged her first endorsement deal following her separation from 2Baba

The mum of two proudly shared pictures showing the moment she signed the new contract

Annie Idibia's new deal comes hours after her estranged husband, 2Baba, traditionally tied the knot with Natasha Osawaru

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and model, Annie Idibi, now known as Annie Macaulay, as she hit a new milestone months after her separation from singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, 2Baba.

On Saturday, April 26, Annie secured her first endorsement deal after she and 2Baba parted ways.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie was off social media for weeks after 2Baba announced their separation, unveiling Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, as his new lover.

Annie, while reacting to her new endorsement deal, expressed her excitement to be an ambassador for a fashion product.

"I am excited to announce that I’m officially an ambassador, " she wrote in part.

"I genuinely believe in.Here’s to brighter smiles, more confidence, and the glow-up we all deserve," she added.

Annie also shared the moment she signed her new endorsement deal.

Slide the post below to see the moment Annie Idibia signed her first endorsement deal below:

Annie Idibia's new achievement is coming barely hours after 2Baba traditionally tied the knot with Natasha in a ceremony in Benue State.

Reactions as Annie Idibia signs endorsement deal

Annie Idibia's first daughter, Isabella, reacted with an emoji. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and many more have since flooded her comment section to congratulate her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

iyaboojofespris reacted:

"Congratulations dear."

alysia_empire said:

"What in the name of pretty is going on here😍 congratulations queen."

hottie_chi wrote:

"Go girl !!! More Ambassadorial Deals Coming 😇 Congrats my darling."

dishes_by_q reacted:

"Glacique, glaciana, gracious! Whatever Annie! I’ll buy it! Might not use it but I’ll buy it!"

greatful_ama said:

"Marriage wey u suppose commot since congratulations angel."

herripatdynamicconcepts reacted:

"No worry anything wey you sell we go buy, congratulations dear."

piemonte_first_lady reacted:

"A big congratulations 🎊 to you darling! We’re so proud of you. Thanks for taking that bold step and letting us know that you’re a queen and more. Special thanks to @mayyuledochie too."

artmediacreativestudio reacted:

"Your moments of true joy and happiness has finally come multiple congratulations soon."

inshapenigeria1 said:

"I don’t fancy all this type of things but whatever annie is influencing I’ll buy it."

efyamena reacted:

"What the energy meant for evil, God has turn it around for your good. Congratulations."

Annie breaks silence after 2Baba's traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress returned online shortly after 2Baba and Natasha's wedding in Benue.

Annie shared a clip from a video session on her Instastory, with Ayra Starr's Rush playing in the background.

Some of her fans in reactions continue to drum support for her.

