2Baba's mother has finally reunited with him and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, two months after declaring him missing

In a now viral video, 2Baba, Natasha and the singer's mum were seen having some family fun time

2Baba's mother's acceptance of Natasha Osawaru comes after she had begged the lawmaker to release her son, claiming he was under a spell

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, has finally reunited with her son and his new wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

The Idibia family reunion comes a few months after 2Baba's mother reacted to his viral proposal to Natasha after separating from Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay, his wife of 13 years.

2Baba, new wife Natasha Osawaru, and mother share family moment in viral video.

Source: Instagram

Mrs Idibia, in a viral video, while addressing the engagement in a video posted on her sons’ (Charles and Hyacinth Idibia) Instagram pages, begged Natasha to release her son, alleging that he (2Baba) was under a spell.

The singer's family had also reportedly declared him missing, as they filed a petition with the DSS.

Peace at Last: 2Baba's mother reunites with him and Natasha Osawaru.

Source: Instagram

It, however, looks like all is now well between the mother and son, as a viral video also showed Natasha was seen in the background playing around with some of 2Baba's young family members.

A picture also showed her posing with 2Baba's mother.

2Baba's reunion with his mother comes after he traditionally married Natasha in Benue in her absence.

The picture of 2Baba, his mum and Natasha below:

Video of Natasha with 2Baba's mum and family members below:

Reactions as 2Baba reunites with his mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared their opinions about 2Baba's mum's decision to accept Natasha as the singer's new wife. Read the comments below:

mizh_mya said:

"No b 2face mama b that?????so she don see her pinkin she no inform us again oooo."

wf_blinky wrote:

"The high time we leave this idibia family and their everyday commotion the better for us."

ginikacaro said:

"Dey no dey put mouth for family matter."

therealdaobi reacted:

"Women take care of yourselves o A mother will@always always choose her children.."

african_baddiiee said:

"Iya oko bournvita."

ugoeze_ruth said:

"So they have settled mama, congratulations honorable baddie, the God wey do am for you, make e avoid my only daughter."

allia.p reacted:

"What she done trick the boy 2baba mother now."

udyhazel said:

"Immediately Mama didn't speak again,I knew they had settled with her. Las,las Everyone will be alright. This life,put yourself and your children first as a woman and wife. You and your children first! Support your man and yourself alongside."

_suzansambo_temmy reacted:

"Na wah oooooo this life no balance ooo anything wey concern another person family I don comot my mouth."

Annie returns online after 2Baba's wedding

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie Macaulay broke her silence after 2Baba and Natasha's wedding in Benue.

The actress shared a clip from a video session on her Instastory.

Some of her fans in their reactions continue to encourage her.

