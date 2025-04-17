Tanzanian singer Juma Jux is letting everyone know that he has not come to Nigeria for jokes at all

The music star was seen in a new video arranging his money while in his hotel room very early on the morning of his wedding day

Juma’s concentration in the video got fans showering prayers on the newlyweds, as the video circulated on the internet

The highly anticipated wedding of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo is finally here, and their social media fans cannot keep calm.

Preparations have been ongoing at full speed all week, and now that the day is finally here, there is a lot of excitement in the air.

While a full glimpse of the bride and groom together is yet to surface, that of the groom is already public.

A new video that surfaced on social media captured the moment the groom was sorting his money – dollars in his hotel room, at about 6.37 am.

Juma Jux showed full concentration, as fans commended his intentionality and showered prayers upon his new home.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux’s family from Tanzania arrived in Nigeria in anticipation of his wedding to his beautiful wife, Priscilla Ojo.

Recall that Juma Jux released a chat where a Nigerian lady told him to give her one of his brothers from Tanzania.

One of them, Jummy, has now openly declared his intentions, as Chioma Ikoku begins the search for him.

Juma Jux's clip spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ife_unusual122 said:

"😍😍Omoo congratulations gurlll❤️❤️ur home is bless we the online in-law are here waiting to scream go girl go girl 😂."

@olabisidurojaye3878 said:

"Alihamudulilah for ur life darling ur home will forever bless in the name of Almighty Allah AMEEN."

@bukola.classic said:

"@its.priscy ur home is blessed forever and ever in jesus name enjoy your self we love you all ❤️."

@ebutecastle said:

"😂😂😂😂 This will not be enough 😂😂😂 wish you and your bride a super super duper day. #ebutecastle."

@yessysplace:

"This marriage is blessed...forever to go with your husband Priscilla Ojo ijn Amen...👏🔥🙌😍😍😍😍😍."

@ughaeze_joyce said:

"Out in-law didn't come to joke at all 💯✌😍😍😂😂."

@botrabidauda said:

"Our groom is fully ready for his big day."

@italian_.strong_footing said:

"Let him count o."

@ebutecastle said:

@yessysplace said:

@modupeademidun said:

"O ma loud gan."

Juma Jux pens sweet words to mark wife's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux shared a post to mark his wife's birthday in grand style, and fans reacted.

In the post, he also shared a video of one of their romantic outings and stated how he feels about her.

He called her beautiful and stated that she made his life meaningful after meeting and getting married to her.

