Priscilla Ojo has finally answered the question in the minds of some singles, a few days after her lavish wedding ceremony

The brand influencer had a flamboyant wedding ceremony with her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux, which was well attended

In a post on her Instagram story, she shared what makes her and her Tanzania husband compatible with each other

Newly wedded brand influencer and businesswoman, Priscilla Ojo, has finally given singles a clue on what to look out for when finding the right partner.

In a post on her Instagram story, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo noted that love becomes so easy when a good person finds another good person.

Fan react to Priscilla's post on what makes her and Juma Jux compatible. Photo ctredit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

She opined that most times, good people are usually not lucky because they often end up with demons.

Priscilla added that as for her, she is a lover girl, and she was lucky to find a lover boy as well. She concluded that was the best way to go.

Priscilla speaks about God and marriage in post on Instagram story. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

Priscilla speaks about God

Sharing more about compatibility, Priscilla Ojo disclosed that God should balance the equation by making demons locate demons and good people locate good people in marriage.

Fans of the lady, who recently celebrated her sister-in-law, agreed with her post. Some of them prayed to be lucky to find the right partner.

However, a few advised her to concentrate on her marriage, as it was too early for her to be sharing such marriage tips.

How fans react to Priscilla's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Priscilla on compatibility. Here are some comments below:

@lardeori reacted:

"I mean this what everyone should pray for. To meet a good person and to be their good person. Can’t wait for my good person."

@she_king_sonia shared:

"Make the winch go with her Mr Wizzy jeje."

@stelkim8 said:

"And as he’s good now, pls don’t take him for granted , a lover today may turn monster tomorrow but God forbid, keep your knees on the ground and eternity is the goal."

@mo__porsh reacted:

"Pure love will locate me too."

@intimatesbykoko2 shared:

"I’m so happy for you Priscy. I’m a lover girl and God must grant me my own lover boy. Amen."

@sweet_derrah commented:

"I’m a lover girl and I got married to a lover man too. Best decision I’ve ever made! So I can relate.The rest can have the nonchalant lovers o, mine is chalanting."

@princeomonathaniel2022 stated:

"Is too early my dear, wishing you all the best and a blessed Home."

Priscilla shares pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo had informed her fans that she was getting ready for her wedding to her singer boo.

She shared some lovely pre-wedding pictures, which she captioned as her third look. In one of the photos, she covered her husband's eyes and flaunted her diamond ring.

Fans have different interpretations of her post, most especially the picture where she covered her husband's eyes.

Source: Legit.ng