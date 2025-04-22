A Nigerian woman shared her thoughts on Priscilla Ojo’s lavish ceremony, which she compared to that of Regina Daniels

She threw shade at Regina Daniels’ mum as she stated that the wedding would have been different if the actress had a mother like Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, threw a lavish wedding party as she wedded Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, in Lagos

A Nigerian woman, Amadi Ngozi Jennifer, compared the wedding ceremony of actress Regina Daniels with that of Priscilla Ojo.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, and she got married to a Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Woman shows difference between Regina Daniels and Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo: Facebook/Amadi Ngozi Jennifer, Instgram/@its.priscy

Source: UGC

On her Facebook page, Jennifer shared pictures from Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding to billionaire Ned Nwoko, faulting the actress’ mother, Regina Daniels, for agreeing to the union.

She noted that if Regina Daniels had a mother like Iyabo Ojo, such a wedding would not have been the way it was.

Her post read:

“I know that destinies differ, but you see,Regina’s mom did her dirty honestly. Her traditional marriage was nothing to write home about she didn’t just marry an old man, but been a 5th wife Danm .

“Gina is such a beautiful girl if she had the kind of mother Priscy had, she wouldn’t allow her get married to Ned. Nothing can be compared to young blood even the servicing on bed and the love making everything is totally different.

“The deed has been done though I am happy she is stinking rich and controlling wealth even running political affairs that’s what matters to her . Remember, money is not everything but to Gina and her mom, that's what they desire.”

The woman added:

“If she had waited a little she might bagged herself a young odogwu.”

Priscilla Ojo and her husband celebrate lavish wedding ceremony. Photo: @its.priscy

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail woman’s comparison between Regina and Priscilla

Leah Izuchukwu said:

"Nne hapu okwu biko. They said she’s enjoying the money na Tohh."

Rosy Pat said:

"Nigerians abeg make una forgive her biko pity her small."

Anita Ozioma Wogu

"Who’s Regina Kwanu before she got. Married to that senator omo that was a great opportunity for her and her family. It was even as she got married she did things she can’t afford to do. Despite her acting in nollywood how much Kwanu does she have omo. She got married for money not for love."

Chigozie Ndubueze said:

"Taste and desires differ too. Some like it old and weakly."

Mercy Moses said:

"See how she looked unhappy."

In a related story, a woman shared what she noticed about Priscilla's body language while dancing with her father on the wedding day.

Lady speaks on Iyabo Ojo’s men at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant lady shared what she noticed about “Iyabo Ojo’s men" at Priscilla Ojo’s classy wedding.

She shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, played their roles at the actress’s daughter’s wedding.

The netizen also hailed Iyabo Ojo for organising the wedding and pointed out how both men understood their place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng