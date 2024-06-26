A video of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and her daughter at Davido and Chioma's wedding is making the rounds online

In the recording, the actress was seen with bundles of dollars and naira on her table at the ceremony on Tuesday

The clip generated reactions from fans in the comments section who hailed her and slammed VDM

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has been applauded by her fans, who saw a viral video of the actress and her daughter at Davido and Chioma's wedding on Tuesday.

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer staged a lavish ceremony with his heartthrob on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In the video making the rounds, the mother of two and her daughter, Priscilla, were seen sitting at a table. They had bundles of cash both in dollars and naira in front of them.

Video of Iyabo Ojo and daughter at Davido's wedding surfaces. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@davido

Priscilla and mother dance in video

The mother and daughter were enjoying themselves thoroughly at the event. They danced joyfully while the actress tried to record the fun of the moment.

Recall that Ojo was called out and accused of not having an invitation to the main event but for the after party.

She had to present her evidence to prove that she didn't gate crash to the wedding.

Reactions trail the video of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter with bundle of cash

Legit.ng compiled some comments of fans about the video. Here are they below:

@sugardestiny_official:

"Well I love the way queen mother always carries her daughter along, you know her daughter could meet her life partner there most single ladies attended wishing to meet their life partners."

@johnjoy295:

"Queen mother no be small person na, opor."

@endylight1:

"VDM that just went there to sit and look, he didn’t spray anyways where he want take see $$$ spray."

@nawtiee_nero:

"See chioma smile na the love was real."

@treasure70186:

"When iyabo started acting, very black man was still guy."

@pamela_eyo:

"Then the other one did gum body but na him talk pass."

@king_lascurt:

"And person wey go eat free food said she wasn't properly invited."

@celinadag:

"After party but dem sew marriage cloth. VDM ur mumu don start."

@timiturnerent:

"From Chioma and Davido’s expression you could tell who they didn’t invite."

@ebonybarbiee:

"Which one be Queen mother and Queen daughter again."

@nene_george:

"I heard they weren’t invited at the main wedding but after party. Na hear I hear before you come for me, I don’t like wahala."

