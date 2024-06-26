Iyabo Ojo Shotted With Bundles of Dollars And Naira at Chivido, Fans React: "Queen Mother no Small"
- A video of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and her daughter at Davido and Chioma's wedding is making the rounds online
- In the recording, the actress was seen with bundles of dollars and naira on her table at the ceremony on Tuesday
- The clip generated reactions from fans in the comments section who hailed her and slammed VDM
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has been applauded by her fans, who saw a viral video of the actress and her daughter at Davido and Chioma's wedding on Tuesday.
Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer staged a lavish ceremony with his heartthrob on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
In the video making the rounds, the mother of two and her daughter, Priscilla, were seen sitting at a table. They had bundles of cash both in dollars and naira in front of them.
Priscilla and mother dance in video
The mother and daughter were enjoying themselves thoroughly at the event. They danced joyfully while the actress tried to record the fun of the moment.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Recall that Ojo was called out and accused of not having an invitation to the main event but for the after party.
She had to present her evidence to prove that she didn't gate crash to the wedding.
Here is the video below:
Reactions trail the video of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter with bundle of cash
Legit.ng compiled some comments of fans about the video. Here are they below:
@sugardestiny_official:
"Well I love the way queen mother always carries her daughter along, you know her daughter could meet her life partner there most single ladies attended wishing to meet their life partners."
@johnjoy295:
"Queen mother no be small person na, opor."
@endylight1:
"VDM that just went there to sit and look, he didn’t spray anyways where he want take see $$$ spray."
@nawtiee_nero:
"See chioma smile na the love was real."
@treasure70186:
"When iyabo started acting, very black man was still guy."
@pamela_eyo:
"Then the other one did gum body but na him talk pass."
@king_lascurt:
"And person wey go eat free food said she wasn't properly invited."
@celinadag:
"After party but dem sew marriage cloth. VDM ur mumu don start."
@timiturnerent:
"From Chioma and Davido’s expression you could tell who they didn’t invite."
@ebonybarbiee:
"Which one be Queen mother and Queen daughter again."
@nene_george:
"I heard they weren’t invited at the main wedding but after party. Na hear I hear before you come for me, I don’t like wahala."
Iyabo Ojo shares transformation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ojo had joined the trending Establish social media challenge to the joy of fans.
The mum of two took to her official Instagram page to share a photo compilation of her growth over the years.
Many netizens reacted to her old appearance compared to her new one, and they had funny things to say.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng