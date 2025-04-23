A beautiful Nigerian bride has been trending massively on social media after arriving at her wedding in grand style

A video showed the bride sitting on a golden palanquin and waving to her guests while being carried into the wedding hall

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to express their amazement

A lavish wedding celebration captured the attention of social media users when a video of the bride's grand entrance went viral on TikTok.

Kenechukwu Obi Jackson, the daughter of a wealthy businessman from Anambra, made a stunning arrival at her wedding to Ugochukwu Okonkwo, son of influential figure Emma Bishop Okonkwo.

Obi Jackson's daughter Kene carried into the wedding hall like a queen

Bride arrives wedding in golden palanquin

The clip, shared by @queens_reels4 on TikTok, showed the bride sitting regally on a golden palanquin, waving graciously to her guests as she was carried into the wedding hall.

Viewers were amazed by the majestic entrance, and they flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for the high-end nuptials.

The wedding, attended by Nigeria's elite, proved the couple's affluence and social standing.

No expense was spared by the family in ensuring a memorable celebration, with the palanquin entrance being a highlight of the event.



As the bride was borne aloft on the golden throne, she exuded confidence and poise, basking in the adoration of her guests.

The video clip captured the extravagant festivities, showing the grandeur and majesty of the occasion.

The union between Kenechukwu Obi Jackson and Ugochukwu Okonkwo brought together two prominent families, solidifying their business and social ties.

Netizens noted that the wedding's opulence was a reflection of the couple's status and the esteemed positions of their families in Nigerian society.

Reactions as bride arrives in golden throne

The TikTok video sparked massive reactions, with many praising the bride's elegance and the grandeur of the celebration.

@Soft_zayahhh said:

"The man on the left is seriously fighting for his life."

@Amarachi EagleQ said:

"Omo marriage ceremony this Time around no be joke oo."

@decency said:

"Omo JP fans whr Una dey? This one wan pass JB own."

@Thally Yelji said:

"Because why should the bride even walk and stress herself on her day! Love the extranessss."

@_A.gbenu_ said:

"Guys let’s fight for the man on the left. He is struggling."

@Mowunmi Talks wrote:

"God will bless the singer of this song. The song dey always make my head swell."

@Sam Smartphone said:

"No be by all this one, we no wan hear anything like divorce or separation because with all this lavish money dem must leave in peace."

@patbliss junior said:

"Her life is in the hands of those men now ooe easy oo. Congratulations keneaglow."

@RolvanOfficial said:

"I need my dream wedding cos wow."

@Chidi said:

"There’s a way you’ll try so hard to be very extra you’ll just miss the whole thing."

@donatusonyekwere said:

"Tell your father to pay his contracts there money since last year."

@Chi said:

"Asoebi girls don turn palace maid."

@coco_coco reacted:

"Omo this girl get mind o. Me wey get trust issues make I sit down on top this thing."



"My own be say make she no mistakenly fall."

@Omalichawhoelsefiner said:

"Poor man pikin, poor man pikin dey see something o."

@Tikok no be 4 weak said:

"Who say money no good go sleep he nor go wake."

@Annyz Empire added:

"I can imagine the weight of the wood."

Watch the video here:

