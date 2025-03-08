Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently went to the market in an unusual disguise to mask her identity

The movie star posted videos online of herself moving freely around in the market after rocking her disguise

According to the Nollywood actress, she had so much fun and would consider doing it again, the video got fans talking

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye recently rocked a disguise to go to the market to the surprise of her fans.

The film star took to her Instagram stories to post videos of how she masked her identity while going to a crowded market in Lagos.

It is no news that celebrities are robbed of experiencing normal things like being in public spaces and going to the market because of their star status mostly because of how people would treat them differently and sometimes try to take advantage of them.

Bimbo Ademoye found a way around her situation by covering her identity to the market. The Nollywood actress tapped inspiration from her Muslim roots by wearing a fully covered attire to the market.

Ademoye rocked a one-piece abaya which had a head covering attached to it. She also wore a black face mask in the video.

The actress’ disguise enabled her to haggle and move around freely at the market without disturbance from fans and business owners who might have recognised her.

In one of the clips, Bimbo Ademoye wrote a caption explaining that she enjoyed disguising to the market. According to her, she would try it again. In her words:

“The only way I could enter market! I had so much fun! Definitely would do this again!”

Reactions as Bimbo Ademoye rocks disguise to market

The videos of Bimbo Ademoye moving around freely at the market after rocking a disguise amused many netizens after they went viral online. Several of them noted that being a celebrity is not easy.

__adeyola said:

“This aunty is sooo funny 😭.”

Js_fashionwears said:

“It’s necessary abeg because our people fit anything if dem sight any celebrity for market 😂.”

Ijay_blaq said:

“Lagos will humble you 😂.”

Lam_chris_tina said:

“God kuku help her she con be Muslim oti pari 😂.”

Doo_royaldiadem wrote:

“Ok you have shown us how you enter the market now we know, and we’ll figure you out soon, so why disguise after all 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Ade.yemiadeleye wrote:

“I like it Fr cause I don’t understand our people again any small thing dem go don snap any celeb Dey see for market com write stupid write up as if celeb are not human.”

Shop_xtra wrote:

“Shey heat no do you? For this kind hot weather.😂😂😂”

Olanasss wrote:

“Who sabi u 😂”

Softnsleek__02 said:

“With this your skin, I will bill you whether I see your face or not bimbo! 😂.”

Tdeofoods said:

“I can’t stop laughing😂 n I totally understand but d heat inside that is on another level for someone not use to it. Pele sis❤️.”

Oluwatayoomodele3 said:

“It's your choice.”

Adetobespecific wrote:

“Omolomo😂😂life of a celeb.”

Regina Daniels disguises to market

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Regina Daniels drew the attention of many for the umpteenth time over her outfit to the market during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared a video of herself storming a popular market in Abuja with her security detail. However, what caught the attention of many was what she was wearing.

Regina was decked in a black Niqab, an outfit known to be worn by Muslim women that covers every part of their body apart from their eyes.

