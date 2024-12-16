Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared more details on the things her senior colleague Toyin Abraham said about her

Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham, during the premier of her movie 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee' claimed that Bimbo recently got a house and a car

The Iya Barakat star, in a recent post, addressed her fans and followers while speaking on the success of the event

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has reacted to the recent remarks her senior colleague Toyin Abraham disclosed about her at her event.

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham held the premier of her movie 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee' on December 15 in Lagos, Nigeria

Bimbo Ademoye reacted to Toyin Abraham's claims about her. Credit: @Bimboademoye, @toyinabraham

The event was unforgettable, as seen by the number of charming photos and videos on social media.

Several highlights of the film presentation included the star's emotional breakdown into tears and being consoled by her senior colleague, Muyiwa Ademola.

Another highlight came when Toyin Abraham addressed the film's audience and revealed that one of the cast members, Bimbo Ademoye, had recently purchased a large house and the latest Mercedes Benz.

Bimbo Ademoye reacts on social media

Bimbo Ademoye, in a post appreciating her fans for the successful movie premiere, claimed that her senior colleague was lying.

The actress argued that she has not eaten a complete square meal to acquire the things Toyin attributed to her.

“Yetunde Animashaun paro ku. 😂🤣🤣 she even dropped one lie last night at the premiere of #AlakadaBadandBoujee. House and car whereeeeeee, wey I never chop belleful. 😂🤣🤣🤣.

"Anyways. Last Night was all shades of magical ! @toyin_abraham . Abosede, I'm super proud of you! You put in the work and I pray the world loves and appreciates it. Weldoneeeee big sis!. Love Always, your rebbeca!."

Ademoye further reminded fans that the movie would be streaming in the cinemas starting on December 20.

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye’s post

thecuteabiola:

"Guys !!! The house warming and car warming is on 35th of December !! see u guys."

toyin_abraham:

"😂😂😂😂U bought a country."

kojhairways:

"My sweetest heart ❤️ 🙌 So good to see you again yesterday."

maryamchinagorom:

"The fact that you made this post just to backup the trolls she’s getting made me love you more! Dec 20 we feast!!"

riketoke:

"Massive congratulations on the new house and the Benzo!!! More to come In Shaa Allah, #NoBeYouGoTellUsHowtocongratulate you oo."

theprettyfola:

"Congratulations on your new Benzo and house aunty bimbs."

edos_artistry:

"Who’s the photographer please??😍😍😍,, @bimboademoye you too fine nor worry."

sirminzy:

"I knew people were going to misunderstood what she said last night. Have y'all quickly forgotten who YETUNDE is in Alakada??? She too lie."

Toyin Abraham cries at her movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that several videos from Toyin Abraham's 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee; movie premiere have emerged on social media.

Ini Edo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Ademoye were among the top celebrities who graced the event.

A video showing how Iyabo Ojo arrived at the movie premiere as she easily stole the spotlight at the event also trended.

