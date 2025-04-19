A young woman who recently left her marriage has shared a video recounting her unfavourable experience

In a video, the woman regretted giving all her salary during NYSC to her husband and taking loans to pay her transport fare to her PPA

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian woman's emotional account of her marriage has exposed the challenges some women face in their relationships.

In a heartfelt video, she shared her experiences of financial dependence and sacrifice during her National Youth Service Corps days.

Woman shares how she gave NYSC salary to husband

Source: TikTok

Woman regrets giving 'allawee' to husband

The woman, known on TikTok as @missijay, recounted how she used to hand over her entire monthly salary of N79,800 as a corps member to her husband, only to take out loans to cover her transportation costs to her Place of Primary Assignment.

This arrangement left her feeling exploited and financially strained and she regretted going the extreme to make her man smile.

In her words:

"My life is so private. Nobody knows that during my NYSC days, I used to earn N79,800 monthly but I'll give all the money to my husband, then take loan from online apps just to be able to pay transport to my PPA. Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop was my story. Walking out of that marriage gave me one of the best things ever - “FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE and CONTROL” I am happy, blessed and proud. Ahhhhhh. It was something I was subjected to ooo I didn’t have a choice."

Woman shares regrets after quitting her marriage.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as woman laments over marriage

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the situation.

@luxurywearinonitsha said:

"Omo na all this things I refused to do, they said am wicked and not a good wife."

@chisom said:

"We listen and we fainted ehhh."

@RomaineE asked:

"Phew!!! How were you rescued??? Are you still there???"

@Tee_ana empire said:

"God abeg see my twin. I don run too oo."

@chrrie__ said:

"Wait, and he was aware you were taking loans from those apps ? Ahhh, God abeg."

@Pretty wicked thing reacted:

"Omo no be small thing oo."

@myown said:

"So after collecting the loan how do you pay back?since you give your hubby all your salary. Virtuous woman."

@odunayoolajide said:

"Which kind juju love make women do this."

@odunayoolajide said:

"Sorry dear that's why I don't want any man to take me to UK by marriage, they say ladies like that have to give their salaries to the husband. I hope you are free now dear."

@favour said:

"Hhmmm people give money to uk husbands ke. say what you know please nah my husband carry me come and my money dey enter my account."

@FrauAmy added:

"You need 24lashes every morning."

Watch the video here:

Lady laments after marrying oyinbo man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said before she got married, she was thinking her marriage would make her a rich woman.

She said she was reasoning that marrying a white man could make her financially secure, but the notion was a lie.

