Actress Bimbo Ademoye showed off her other side as she decided to surprise one of her staff on his birthday

During a movie shoot, she paused to complain about the damage done to one of her items and she called out to her staff

She kept screaming his name till he showed up to the movie set looking scared but he was surprised to see it was all a prank

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye made her staff, Ilerioluwa Daniel, cry after she pranked him on her movie set recently.

To get the attention of Ilerioluwa, she accused him of ignoring what he was asked to do which led to the damage of one of her items.

She kept screaming his name till other people on the movie set drew his attention to the actress. He looked confused when he entered the room till they began to sing a happy birthday song for him.

The act humbled him and he covered his face with his palms as he cried. One of the guys on the set hugged him but he still kept crying.

Bimbo later drew him closer after they had shown him his lovely birthday cake. The movie star smiled as she kept petting the celebrant.

Some netizens were wowed by her gesture and they thanked her for celebrating Ilerioluwa's birthday.

See the video below:

Reactions to Bimbo's video

Several friends of Ilerioluwa have reacted to the video of him and the role interpreter. See some of the comments below:

@bimboademoye:

"Who beat you? You're fired."

@itz_mystique:

"When you see a person that has put his all into his job/work you can tell. More grace, more favour, more glory. Happy birthday. This made me cry."

@fynchyna_:

"No body should break Ilere’s heart ooO or else I go carry bottle. Happy birthday dear."

@t.basz_:

"For this hard economy, fired ke?"

@samzyskillzshot:

"Emotional baby. Happy birthday, brother."

@oladiposmartcool:

"Hard guy dey cry too."

