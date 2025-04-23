Actress Yinka Ajala shared her journey of becoming a landlady in Lekki after relocating to the US, praising God's grace

Skincare entrepreneur and actress Ayonimofe Badejoko celebrated achieving her dream of owning houses through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance

Comic actor Ijebu also gave thanks to God as he unveiled his new property, drawing congratulatory messages from colleagues

It is a season of congratulations for three Nollywood actors as they become proud homeowners.

The actors, Yinka Ajala, Ayonimofe Badejoko, and popular comic actor Ijebu, took to their Instagram to announce these major feats

While announcing her win with a video of the new edifice, Ajala, who relocated to the United States a year ago, shared an emotional testimony about her journey to becoming a landlady in Lekki, Lagos.

The actress revealed that despite living abroad, she was determined to invest in real estate back home.

According to her, she began by saving aggressively until she felt financially ready. She added that although she was physically absent during the building process, her brother did the physical inspection on her behalf.

Ajala wrote:

"All glory and adoration to God almighty, as I became a LANDLADY on the Island, Lekki, Lagos Nigeria. Joy overflows in my heart.”

See the video of the house here:

Aolat Ayonimofe dedicates 2 houses at once

For actress and skincare entrepreneur Ayonimofe Badejoko also took to Instagram to announce her house achievements. In her post, she emphasised that success doesn’t come overnight but through “sweat, determination, and hard work.”

She wrote:

"A dream doesn’t become reality through magic. It takes sacrifice, perseverance, studying, and learning. There is no substitute for hard work. Never give up."

See her post here:

In another post, she shared how her husband made her buy another plot of land for a new project with the money she had planned to use to buy a Mercedes-Benz car to complement the new house.

She wrote:

"After my roofing ,my phone rang and my husband said he saw another good land make I come buy I said how ? The remaining money with me is for my Benz o, after house warming make I buy Benz"

Actor Ijebu builds a lounge for hospitality business

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood comic actor, Ijebu, kept his message simple but powerful. Posting a photo of his new house, he simply wrote:

"THANK YOU JESUS FOR EVERYTHING. MACHALA GBOGBO REMO."

Ijebu’s announcement stirred an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow actors, who hailed his humility and consistency over the years.

See his post here:

Fans and colleagues celebrate their wins

Following the announcements, fans and celebrities flooded their comment sections with congratulatory messages.

For Yinka Ajala:

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare said:

"Huge Congratulations Sweetie, it’s massive baby🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 ire AYO yi akari gbogbo wa LASE EDUMARE."

@iamadeniyitayo commented:

"Huge congratulations darling 😍😍❤️❤️❤️ more greater heights 👏👏👏👏👏."

@khifayat224 wrote:

"As in this is huge! Congratulations my woman ❤️❤️❤️ when are you coming back home make we party 😂❤️❤️❤️😍😍."

For Ayonimofe Badejoko:

@oluwabunmi.michael said:

"Thank you Jesus, congratulations sis mi ❤️❤️."

@oluwa_fayegbami gushed:

"My Ondo sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ opor danu this is massive ajeh olofar 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

For Ijebu:

@Okunnu_1 said:

"Congratulations, Machala, the next one is going to be the biggest HOTEL ❤️❤️🔥🔥."

@iamkemikorede commented:

"Congratulations to you omoiyemi funbi ♥️ more success Insha Allah."

@Authenticmuy (Muyiwa Ademola) wrote:

"SUPER CONGRATULATIONS to you Tayo. This shall be the beginning of greater things in your life. Super proud of you. May you never stumble dear brother 🥂❤️."

Lege Miami joins proud house owners

Legit.ng reported that another Nollywood actor matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii, recently flaunted his new mansion.

The plush edifice located in Surulere, Lagos, was named Lege Miami Villa by the actor..

The actor who could not contain his joy appreciated God for his goodness in his life.

