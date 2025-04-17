David Olaniyi Oyedepo, a Nigerian preacher and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has made headlines

The cleric’s daughter shared her childhood experience, where there had been an attempt on her father’s life

Love Ogah, Oyedepo’s daughter, told the congregation what happened that fateful night and how her father managed to escape

The news of how David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, escaped an assassination attempt on his life has now gone viral.

The daughter of the renowned clergyman made headlines on April 16, 2025, after she narrated a childhood experience that she could never forget.

In a now-viral sermon, Love Ogah explained to the congregation how her father managed to escape an assassination without a hitch.

Oyedepo's daughter, Love Ogah shared her terrible childhood experience. Credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

"How armed men stormed our home" - Love Ogah

According to her, one fateful night, armed men barged into their home and specifically stated that they were there to execute her father, Oyedepo.

Love said they kept asking for his whereabouts, but interestingly, he was right there – yet, for some reason beyond her, they just could not see him.

They ransacked the house for hours, and the family had to hide behind the door. They shot at it, and the bullet later hit her top gum.

Her aunt was already in tears, asking what would have happened if they had found him. She said her father, Bishop Oyedepo, came out of his room and said he had been looking at them the whole time, but they could not see him. She, however, implored people to know God for themselves and have a relationship with him.

Her revelation sparked a stir on social media, as fans debated whether it was truly possible.

Oyedepo's daughter ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@l.tobiloba said:

"You won’t believe this if you haven’t witnessed and encountered God and the holy spirit."

@lolli.popz20 said:

"Catchem young: lamba edition."

@kumis_cuisine said:

"Testimonies that sounds like lies !!! When God intervenes human cannot comprehend."

@sallybinta said:

"If you haven’t witness miracle ,you go say she dey lie….omo know God for yourself and see how he works like magic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@femmyobaf said:

"This is why I believe the retinue of policemen guarding him is unnecessary. The Lord is good. All the time 🙏."

@ereeh001 said:

"No capping, myself and my friend is a living testimony of something like this, we were even shot at🙏 thank God for life."

@balo_ng said:

"People wey no know God , go think say she dey lie😩."

@everywomansecret said:

"Is she a pastor? Because that e papa Church, women nor dey be pastor, na Church weh dey relegate women to the background, na only men qualify to be pastors."

@originaldemmy said:

"If you don't believe this, then you don't know God."

Bishop Oyedepo shares why his church is super-successful

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, renowned Nigerian clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo made some unpopular revelations about his church.

During a sermon, Bishop Oyedepo shared why the Living Faith Church is super successful and prosperous compared to others.

He revealed that the church's humanitarian missions have insignificantly impacted the growth of the Living Faith Tabernacle and its global recognition.

