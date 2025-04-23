Singer Joeboy has joined Catholics across the world to mourn the late Pope Francis, who passed away at 88

A video captured the Nigerian singer in Rome, Italy, where he recently held his ongoing concert

Joeboy was seen placing a burning candle in a show of respect for the late religious leader

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, is trending on social media following a video of him in Rome, Italy.

The viral video captured the moment Joeboy walked into a place that looked like a cathedral, where he was seen paying tribute to late Pope Francis, with a burning candle in his hand.

Singer Joeboy performs in Rome, pays tribute to late Pope Francis. Credit: joeboyofficial/Buda Mendes/gettyimages

Source: Instagram

It turned out Joeboy had visited Rome, where he performed at a concert as part of his ongoing Lavida world tour.

Captioning a video from his live performance in Rome, Joeboy wrote,

"The Lavida World Tour! Rome and Düsseldorf, thank you for the love, the energy, the unforgettable nights. Next stop: Oslo!"

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Catholics worldwide, including world leaders, have expressed condolences for the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

Pope Francis was reported to have passed on after suffering from a stroke, coma, and heart failure.

Nigerian singer Joeboy Mourns Pope Francis in Rome. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Twitter

The late Pope will be buried on Saturday, April 26, at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in the Pauline Chapel.

The video of Joeboy paying tribute to Pope Francis in Rome below:

The video of Joe Boy performing in Rome below:

Reactions to Joeboy's performance in Rome

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of Joeboy's fans and followers, as many dropped positive comments about his performance.

While others berated the singer over his tribute to the late Pope. Read the comments below:

jayled1 said:

"As a superstar in Africa . You refused to comment on the killings in your own country. Na still white man be your business. Ok ok."

@the_huncho_

"The pope nah him family member?"

emma.zabayo said:

"Thank you for the amazing show in Rome."

augustosilva7588 reacted:

"In the land of gods and monsters, I was an angel."

history_square said:

"He must be a very devout Catholic."

Lavenderberry2 said:

"Some people are naturally intimidated by you and you ain't did nothing but just be yourself."

paulinebiine wrote:

"Thankful for being able to be part of that."

indiana_to_the_world_ wrote:

"When I say joeboy you say Pon deck."

derryson said:

"make dem no lie for you oh ucl joe! your album i play everyday, is fire!!!!One of the best this year no skip."

solocyan commented:

"My bro I can’t stop giving to your latest album. You’re Him."

Joeboy loses N3m over Real Madrid's defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Joeboy lost the sum of three million naira after English club Arsenal defeated Spanish giants Real Madrid in the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

Joeboy had shared his bet slip as he taunted colleagues who were Arsenal fans before the match.

Many netizens criticised Joeboy following the unexpected outcome of the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng