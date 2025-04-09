Singer Joeboy has been subjected to online ridicule by football fans following Arsenal faceoff with Real Madrid in the Champions League

The Nigerian singer had shared a bet slip showing the huge money he staked on Real Madrid to defeat Arsenal

However, the unexpected outcome of the match saw him lose bet, with many especially Arsenal fans dragging him

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy has lost the huge sum of ₦3 million following Arsenal's game against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Arsenal beat Real Madrid blue black on Tuesday, April 8, with the game ending in an unexpected 3-0 defeat for the Los Blancos.

Before the match, Joeboy had publicly display his support for Real Madrid as he went ahead to stake a N3 million bet on the Spanish LaLiga side.

Had, Real Madrid defeated Arsenal, Joeboy could have a little above the whopping sum of N10 million.

The singer shared his bet slip in a post via his X account (formerly Twitter), with the caption: “Cashing out on Arsenal tears tonight!”

After staking the bet, Joeboy also taunted rival colleagues Odumodu Blvck and Wizard Chan who are Arsenal fans as he promised to give them N2m each if he won the bet.

"Once this ticket enter, I’ll send 2m each to @_WizardChan_ and @Odumodublvck_ to clean their tears."

See Joeboy's post below:

Following the defeat, Joeboy shared a funny meme to show his mood. See his post below:

Joeboy faces criticisms after losing bet

The outcome of the match has seen the singer being dragged online.

While some fans taunted him, others shared how he could have put the money to a good use by supporting Nigerians amid the economic crisis.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

guylikesolomon said:

"Album flopped Game cut Sorry bro."

ritchie_bg01 wrote:

"You Dey dare gunners Stop playing with fire."

it_Rutie said:

"Money wey you for dash us make we dey pray for you. You don mess up."

Chiniel5 reacted:

"This is what betting does. Sorry for your loss Lavi bobo."

chamingp2 said:

"Fool That 3m would have change alot in my life 🥹 @Joeboy you are a fool."

KINGRabbi01 reacted:

"I tell you this thing, now the money don waste. The funds for better my life."

OFFICIAL_SLEEK said:

"Your small 3m don burn o. Make I no talk pass that one."

elvis_mari0 said:

"They say you don’t blow your small streams money for sporty?"

Adewumi0112 reacted:

"𝗜𝗳 𝗻𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗮 𝗻𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆...𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘂 𝗴𝗼 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘁 3𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝘆 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵."

waris_youn31828 said:

"If to say u use am do giver away sef u for dun get plenty blessings."

oiRAY619 reacted:

"Omo ...dats why you need sip your alcohol this night ...your taxi driver no fit make am dis year again abeg."

Arsenal fans shade Madrid

Legit.ng also reported that Arsenal fans taunted Real Madrid following their club's historical victory.

Arsenal fans are buzzing with excitement after their team's stunning victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

One X user joked that Real Madrid brought the best players in the world but were still beaten by Arsenal, while another praised Declan Rice for his exceptional performance.

