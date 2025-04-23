Nigerian legendary actor Pete Edochie made the frontline of blogs after a recent video of him surfaced online

In a video that caught the attention of many, the veteran star spoke on the significance of traditional weddings

Pete Edochie’s in-depth remarks were made at the wedding ceremony of an Anambra billionaire’s son and his bride

Nigerian legendary actor Pete Edochie has shared the significance of traditional marriage, especially in the Igbo culture.

The revered star made a guest appearance at the wedding ceremony of Ugo and Kene held in Anambra.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, April 21, 2025, bride and groom Ugo and Kene shut down Anambra with their talk-of-the-town wedding. It has been whispered that both bride and groom are children of billionaire businessmen from the East.

During the wedding reception, Pete Edochie took to the podium to address guests on how the wedding is regarded in Igbo land.

Addressing them in Igbolangua, the screen god, traditional marriage cannot be overlooked in Igbo land. Pete highlighted that it is the most important event in the Eastern community.

The veteran actor pointed out that during the wedding ceremony, he noticed that most of the communication was done in English instead of Igbo.

Watch him talk below:

Still on the billionaire children's wedding, Legit.ng reported that the bride, Kene, was carried into her wedding hall in a golden chair, and that was not all. Her man, Ugo, strutted into his wedding with the head of a lion on his left shoulder, signifying power, dominance, and strength.

Ugo’s grand entrance has not stopped making the rounds on social media, as fans are beginning to call him the real-life Odogwu Paranran.

It is also worthy of mention that the bride’s father reportedly built that 7,000-capacity hall just for his daughter’s lavish wedding.

There have also been pictures of influencers, Frances Theodore and Diane Eneje, who attended JP2025 at the billionaire wedding as the bride, Kene's friends.

Reactions trial Pete Edochie’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shotbynobs said:

"The legendary @peteedochie giving a speech about the beauty of marriage."

glam_flawless said:

"Incomplete video 😢."

chiomaezema' wrote:

“Men wey get money, they no dey do chochocho, when you look around, you go see evidence, Money movement or nothing” Igbo kwenu. #ProudIgbobabe."

jennie_fine said:

"I love an intentional and flamboyant groom also. The day is also the groom's day, not just for the bride."

for2uneb said:

"I love this!!! I ll rather an Igbo groom wears this than Agbada.. tell me why you have agbada on your traditional wedding? No more traditional clothing for Igbos?"

oli said:

"Marriage way we dey manage, e reach Genz turn. They turn am to carnival."

dr_oluchii said:

"No be small thing oo.Make him no break neck before e reach him seat o. Lovely concept 🔥."

Pete Edochie reacts as his old quote amid JP 2025 buzz

In a previous repor by Legit.ng, Pete Edochie reacted to the trending discussion surrounding Priscilla Ojo's wedding with Juma Jux.

The veteran actor reshared a social media post which used one of his old quotes to pass a message to Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Recall that Enioluwa Adeoluwa trended on social media over a video of him getting emotional at Priscilla Ojo's white wedding.

