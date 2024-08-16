Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana recently granted an interview where he spoke about his late mum and her burial ceremony that lasted two weeks and shook the whole country

During the conversation with Chude, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much fanfare and razzmatazz

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the chat with Chude about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with

Nigerian billionaire and serial entrepreneur Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, was recently on Chude Jidenwo's show, where he finally spoke about his late mum's burial that shook the entire country.

During the chat with Chude, Obi Cubana revealed why he and his brothers decided to go all out to celebrate their late mum.

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana finally opens up about a generational curse that his family have been battling for ages. Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

He shared something which he described as a generational curse that has been plaguing his family for years.

The 80 years curse

During the interview, Obi Cubana revealed that nobody in his family has lived up to 80.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He shared that his father died at 65, his grandfather at 70 and the one before him died at 75. So he and his brothers came together and promised their mum that if she lived up to 80, they would throw her a party unlike ever witnessed in the country.

But to the shock of the businessman, his mum died at 78.

Obi Cubana noted that when his mum passed at 78, he and his brothers were stuck between celebrating her as promised or just doing things minimally since she didn't get to 80.

But they decided to celebrate her anyway, and it ended up being as big as it was.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's commment

See some of the reactions that trailed the revelation made by Obi Cubana:

@naija.bakers:

"It takes the grace of God, to notice patterns in one’s family. I pray, you and your siblings will grow over 80 years in Jesus name. Amen."

@chekwas_girl:

"May you live above 80years."

@famous_celebritiys:

"Mentor untimely death is not your possion."

@simplyscoco:

"I break every generational curse running in my family."

@victoriaheadstart:

"Now I get it all the celebrations."

@cherrie_goldie:

"I break every generational curses in my lineage in Jesus mighty name."

@bubu_and_co.ng:

"If you are saving up for an event prior sir , who am I 👏👏 you will live longer than 80 Insha Allah."

Obi Cubana celebrates beautiful wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi had taken to social media on Mother's Day with a post appreciating his wife for her special place in his life.

The billionaire businessman shared photos of his beautiful wife on Instagram as he gushed over her beauty.

He also shared photos of his family as they headed to church, with his wife stealing the show.

Source: Legit.ng