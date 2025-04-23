A lady has reacted to the trending video of Obi Cubana's adopted son and the backlash the businessman faced as a result of his reaction

The boy known as Chidi had stated that he was the next of kin and Obi Cubana tagged his son, labelling him his own next of kin

The lady shared a video and gave her fans a Yoruba proverb to drive in her point, she also warned about over stepping boundaries

A social media influencer and realtor, known as Kemzrealtor has waded into the drama trailing billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka, Obi Cubana and his allegedly adopted son, Chidi.

The young man had made a video and called himself the next of kin. Obi Cubana also made a post where he tagged his biological son, and called him the rightful next of kin.

Kemzrealtor speaks about her desire for Obi Cubana after reacting to next of kin saga.

Source: Instagram

The businessman received a lot of backlashes after his post as celebrities and fans shared their opinion about the drama.

In a video shared by the realtor, she noted that there are boundaries that should not be crossed. She further asserted that in Yoruba land, it is because the son born outside wedlock is not fully grown that is why the family is still sweet.

Kemzrealtor defends Obi Cubana

Taking side with the businessman, who recently clocked 50, the realtor noted that Obi Cubana should not be blamed for setting the record straight.

Kemzrealtor takes sides in Obi Cubana, adopted son's drama. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

She opined that the internet never forgets things. Kemzrealtor also added that it was good that Obi Cubana corrected Chidi now before it was too late.

Kemzrealtor begged Obi Cubana to come and adopt her since he does not have a female child.



How fans reacted to Kemzrealtor's video

Netizens reacted by sharing their views about what Kemzrealtor said in her video. Here are some comments below:

@abiodun.sulaimon commented:

"Next of kin no be joke for East."

@fadeyluv reacted:

"He is not your son and you adopted him?"

@bayo_tokunbo wrote:

"You don't play with such name."

@ihcot23 said:

"Clearing the air & setting things in the right perspective is very important & necessary now, no bi tomorrow now, una go say why didn’t he clear the air that time. Abeg Obi cubana, you do well. Your wealth, next of kin is your choice."

@issybabe1 stated:

"Well said, he set the record straight. Aye tigba boy yen ju now."

@bayode_ayo shared:

"You don’t know the meaning of adoption that’s if he truly adopted him."

@ogunleyepaulomolade commented:

"When they know they won’t take him as there own child why did they adopt him."

Obi Cubana gifts wife N50m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Obi Cubana spared no cost to mark his wife's birthday, and videos from the ceremony surfaced online.

He alleged gifted her N50 million to celebrate her big day, and many were envious of the businessman's wife.

In one of the videos that surfaced online, the businessman, and his wife were having a great time while guests were busy with eating and drinking at the event.

