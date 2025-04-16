Obi Cubana's lavish 50th birthday party has continued to trend on social media days after the celebration

Aside from the money sprayed at the event, the popular businessman has continued to receive gifts, as he recently shared what a friend from Morocco sent to him

The gift Obi Cubana's friend sent to him from the North African country has spurred reactions from Nigerians

Popular businessman Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party may be over, but he has continued to receive gifts from his friends in and outside Nigeria.

Recently, Obi Cubana shared a short clip showing a camel that one of his friends, who is based in Morocco, sent to him as a gift.

Obi Cubana shows camel gift from Morocco after Lavish 50th birthday party. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The video captured the businessman and some friends checking out the camel as they shared funny comments about it in the Igbo language.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that before Cubana's birthday, the businessman had also shared videos showing motorcycles and rams he received as gifts.

Obi Cubana also receieved 50 vehicles with his name inscribed on it as he disclosed he would be giving out to lucky beneficiaries.

Obi Cubana's friend sends him camel gift from Morocco after his 50th birthday party. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiepriest's attire to Obi Cubana's birthday party divided netizens on social media.

A viral video captured Chiefpriest arriving at the event boldly rocking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s signature “infinity logo," a move which didn't go down well with some Nigerian netizens.

The video of the camel gift sent to Obi Cubana from Morocco below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana receives camel

Several netizens shared diverse opinions about the camel gift sent to Obi Cubana from Morocco. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

purich_5 said:

"Check the Carmel's belly...I dont know why the movie "Troy" is coming to my mind."

youngtani80 said:

"Hope they dropped money for feeding??"

baby.joor reacted:

"Will he kill it and eat or he gonna ride around with it or wah."

franc_thona_furniture said:

"If not for CBEX, how much be 50 million wey I no fit send give Obi Cubana. Be everything get why sha."

the_main_man001 said:

"them wan still cook am abi obi wan ride for desert?"

tommybomb_official said:

"Things like this motivates me. I will send my own Donkey 🫏 as a gift to Mr Obinna."

brendanukagod__ reacted:

Empower your circle. Only you cannot shutdown...

"Some of you would have been like Obi Cubana but you all want to be worshiped and never to see people better than you."

ayinlaoje01 said:

"So this camel first me enter plane."

southside_favour reacted:

"Make men taste this camel na."

harry_of_asaba said:

"Na small small ,make him Dey gather the animals ….him go soon open private Zoo."

Obi Cubana's son displays moves

Legit.ng previously reported a video showing preparations for Obi Cubana's 50th birthday.

A video showing Cubana's eldest son, Alex, busting some dance moves has ignited reactions from Nigerians.

The comments flying across social media suggested reasons for the young chap’s excitement, which is now trending online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng