The self-acclaimed financial adviser in a now-viral video shared why Obi Cubana should will his properties to charity

Geh Geh also shared what his next of kin would go through if they refused to work to make it themselves

Financial adviser, Geh Geh is the latest social media personality to share his opinion on businessman Obi Cubana's family drama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the billionaire businessman trended online after he countered his adopted son, Chidi, who had claimed the next-of-kin title in a TikTok video.

Reacting, Geh Geh, in a video, explained why Obi Cubana should will his properties to charity.

The self-acclaimed financial adviser, who lauded the businessman for swiftly setting the record straight, however, berated the young people from rich families for refusing to work, with the hope of inheriting their parents' assets.

“I really applaud your effort, the way you set that record straight. Next-of-kin for Nigeria no wan work again. ‘What do you do for a living?’ I am a next-of-kin. Since when next-of-kin turn to occupation for this country? weting another man dey labour," he said in the video.

Geh Geh stated that if Obi Cubana wants his boys to be successful, he should will his properties to charity.

“Obi Cubana should will all his properties to charity if he wants his children to become successful (My advice to Obi Cubana and his Next of kin’s)," he wrote in the caption.

The financial adviser also sent a message to his next of kin, stating that they would suffer if they refused to work.

The video of Geh Geh advising Obi Cubana following next of kin drama below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chidi took action after Obi Cubana countered him.

Reactions trail Geh Geh's advice

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Geh Geh's video, as some netizens told him to keep his advice to himself. Read the comments below:

_Conspiracy27 said:

"If Obi Cubana wants to be successful in this life he should watch this video" This kind Audacity choke.

washima5869 commented

"I need financial advice, My next of kin de promise woman motor in my presence."

Sire_Franky reacted:

"In asmuch as I agree with you, willing your properties to charity, when you've children, isn't nice. No good father will deliberately leave his child empty-handed. Rather, teach your child(ren) ways to make money, and then sponsor him/them with your wealth."

Alphabravo_ic said:

"poor mans advice, Fred Trump didn't do that and Donald J Trump leveraged on that. Wealth is not what makes a man , building wealth and impacting lives is what makes a man."

TeeFresh225 reacted:

"Must you talk GEH GEH ? You don dey make financial mistake this days with your Cho Cho."

Obi Cubana addresses next of kin drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana addressed the trending controversy surrounding his next of kin.

Following the backlash, the businessman shared a new post to address the issue.

In one of the pictures, Obi Cubana's children gathered round him, holding each other.

