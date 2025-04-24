A Nigerian lady said people blaming Obi Cubana for unveiling his next of kin might be missing the point in the post

This comes as some people said it was not right for him to declare his biological son as his next of kin when he has an adopted son

But in her post, the lady said Obi Cubana has been seen in the past calling all his children as his next of kins

A Nigerian lady pointed out an observation in the trending topic of who should be Obi Cubana's next of kin among his children.

Obi Cubana has an adopted son named Chidi who sparked social media reactions when he joined an online cruise, saying he is a next of kin.

The lady pointed out that Obi Cubana had called all his children as his next of kins. Photo credit: Instagram/Obi Cubana, and Chidi O.

Source: Instagram

But in what people interpreted to mean a rebuke, Obi Cubana shared a post on his Instagram handle unveiling his biological son, Alex, as his next of kin.

Some people saw the move as insensitive, while others said there was nothing wrong with what the billionaire did.

But in a different reaction, an X user identified as Favour said she found a post on Obi Cubana's Instagram handle where he had referred to all his children as his 'next of kins.'

Favour said:

Actually so confused because Obi Cubana was the first person to call all 5 of his sons “next-of-kins.” His adopted son probably made thay video because that’s what his dad said init and boom his dad decided to be shady?? Huhhh someone probably had a discussion with him to do that. That’s a young boy simply using the words of his father + that’s a trend on tiktok too and it fits especially if it came directly from your father’s mouth. So idk why his father decided to be insecure all of a sudden. Weirddd."

Checking through Obi Cubana's Instagram shows that he made the said post on Sunday, April 20.

He showed his children when they were showcasing the latest product being introduced by his company.

Obi Cubana is seen in a group photo with his family. Photo credit: Instagram/Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

He had said:

"When your next-of-kins realise the importance of joining you to market family business!! Una for no join na, dem no dey tell person!! We play too much in this family sha.....biggest flex! Vaib is here guys, it's Vaib o'clock!"

See Favour's post below:

Reactions to Favour's post about Obi Cubana

@Carlitopapa said:

"But isn't the boy the eldest child? Adopted or not, shouldn't he be the next of kin, or is adoption in Nigeria different from other countries?"

@STYLE_GODD said:

"I think it's the Internet misconstruing the statement. It's obvious he calls them all next of kin. In a general sense not a specific sense like an heir is."

Obi Cubana shares details about his mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana spoke about his late mother and her two-week burial ceremony that attracted attention.

During a rare interview, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers celebrated their mum's life to such an over-the-top extent.

Obi Cubana also made a claim about a generational curse his family had been dealing with, sparking many reactions from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng