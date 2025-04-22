Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO has apologised to celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, to the surprise of many

On April 17, 2025, during Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding in Lagos, Blessing CEO decided to make peace with Veekee James

Their exchange was captured on video, and many social media users reacted to the new development between the two women

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, has apologised to celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James Atere, at the JP2025 wedding.

Recall that Veekee James came under a lot of heat on social media for proudly displaying her relationship with her husband, Femi Atere. Many netizens criticised her for showing him off, including Blessing CEO.

However, Blessing CEO, who recently got engaged to her man, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD, seemed to have a change of heart and decided to apologise to Veekee James for trolling her relationship.

The relationship blogger took to her Instagram page to share a video showing the moment she went to speak with Veekee James at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding party.

Blessing CEO accompanied the clip with a caption telling people to post their men online just like her and Veekee James. In her words:

“I don apologize to veekey James . Make I rest small. Abeg dey post ur man 🤣🤣🤣❤️. Post am every day .”

See the video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO apologises to Veekee James

Blessing CEO’s apology to Veekee James after trolling her for flaunting her relationship with her husband on social media raised mixed feelings among Nigerians. Veekee James' facial expression in the video also drew some attention:

Msfavoured said:

“Ivd you do this one oh. You don humble our Blessing. Love is good oh.”

Dbelieversspace wrote:

“Man dey change many things 😂😂.”

Everythinghair_by_ama said:

“This is beautiful ❤️.”

Sweetmaculate said:

“Veeky wasn’t having it her facial expression.”

Peju_0 said:

“When you see people condemn things just know they wish to have it too 😕.”

Michealshalom98 said:

“People always talk anyhow till they meet the person that you're talking to in person and you lose your voice and courage to utter words 😂😂😂.”

_adajoyce wrote:

“Because she's now doing same😂😂.”

Angellzzface said:

“She’s busy attacking people telling her the truth on her page … why u go dey condemn wetin u deeply desire 😂.”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“Person Dey post her man,you set ringlight and made videos to condemn the act. Now you Dey in love,come Dey post your man almost every minute,your body con come down. Now you see say na because you no get man that time,na why you carry talk that time. Shows often times people criticize what you have and they wish they wish they had.”

Tosin Silverdam questions Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that content creator Oluwatosin Silver Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, shared his take on the relationship between Blessing CEO, and IVD.

In the video, Tosin Silverdam said that their relationship was real and he had nothing against them because they deserve to be happy.

The content creator further tackled Blessing CEO for flaunting her relationship with IVD on social media after she criticised celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, for displaying her husband Femi Atere frequently online.

