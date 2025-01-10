Content creator Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the relationship between Blessing CEO and her lover IVD

He sent a message to those doubting their relationship and asking if it was real or not, and he shared some of their posts

Tosin Silverdam also wondered why Blessing CEO was flaunting IVD on social media when she tackled fashion designer Veekee James for doing the same thing

Content creator Oluwatosin Silver Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, has shared his take on the relationship between Blessing Nkiru Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, and her lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, a car dealer.

In a video, Tosin Silverdam said that their relationship was real and he had nothing against them. Besides, they deserve to be happy.

Tosin Silverdam criticises Blessing CEO for flaunting her man, IVD. Image credit: @officialblessingceo, @_tosinsilverdam

He shared Blessing CEO's video where she was dancing with IVD. Her partner also posted a picture where he was praising her for making him a better person.

Speaking about those who feel that Blessing CEO went below her level in choosing a partner, Tosin Silverdam said that the relationship coach went to the bottom barrel to select her lover. Recall that Blessing is divorced, while IVD became a widower after he lost his wife, Bimbo, in 2022.

Tosin Silverdam tackles Blessing CEO

The content creator further tackled Blessing CEO for flaunting her relationship with IVD on social media after she criticised celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, for displaying her husband Femi Atere frequently online.

Tosin Silverdam said he went through the comments section of Blessing CEO's video with IVD and he saw a comment from actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, who encouraged the relationship blogger to enjoy herself.

Tosin laughed at Judy Austin's comment and noted that birds of the same feather flock together. His video has gathered many reactions.

Watch Tosin Silverdam's video below:

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam questions Blessing CEO

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tosin Silverdam's opinion on Blessing CEO and IVD below:

@isaidit_so_what:

"When the relationship expert settles for a drug addict with 5 kids. Life will humble you!"

@gloriaatomic:

"The guy does not even look happy at all. It is written all over his face."

@tush__tush24:

"Was she not the one dragging Veekee James about her relationship being online the other day."

@melson_empire:

"If I get the guts wey Blessing CEO get, I for don make money since. Like who the F is selling this people audacity."

@shop_____with_vian___:

"Which one is we won’t believe Blessing would stoop that low. IVD is Blessing's greatest achievement, where blessing won for see guy like IVD before? If no be life wey spoil for the man?"

@emjayoflagos_:

"I’m ashamed for them on their behalf."

Blessing CEO and IVD serve couple goals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO spurred another discussion online with her post on special media.

The single mother of two was seen in an eye-catching video dancing with her newfound love, IVD.

Netizens who came across the clip made different observations following their recent revelation about their relationship.

