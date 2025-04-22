Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has turned a new age of 47 to the joy of fans on social media, and her colleague, RMD, celebrated her

The movie star posted a sultry photo of himself kissing the celebrant on his Instagram page, accompanied by his well-wishes

RMD’s birthday post to Omoni Oboli triggered a series of heated reactions from Nigerians who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has turned 47, and her colleague, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, took to social media to celebrate her.

On April 22, 2025, the mum of three clocked the new age and announced it on her Instagram page. However, RMD took things a step further by dedicating a post to Omoni Oboli on his Instagram page.

The 63-year-old Nollywood star posted a steamy photo of Omoni seated on a table and him lifting one of her legs while giving her a romantic kiss.

RMD triggers reactions with photo of Omoni Oboli he posted on her birthday. Photos: @mofedamijo, @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

RMD then accompanied the photo with a caption where he wished Omoni Oboli a happy birthday. He wrote:

“Happy birthday STARGIRL!!! I can’t wait for our next round of movies”

See RMD’s post below:

Reactions as RMD celebrates Omoni Oboli with steamy photo

RMD’s birthday post to Omoni Oboli on her 47th birthday raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. A number of them expressed concerns about the movie star’s birthday post about a married woman with kids:

RMD celebrates Omoni Oboli's 47th birthday with controversial photo. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Ohilee said:

“Even if na acting , na Person wife oooo. Chai !!!! Of all pictures . 😂”

Prince_ose_valsignade01 said:

“It is always just a movie until you start seeing signs & wonders flying up and down.”

Yimiaudu said:

“I am doing what Simisola told me to do a long time ago and it hasn't failed me so far. As long as their partners are not triggered...... "mind your business" 😂.”

Ruthobih said:

“Una Dey try o…”

Chef___singer said:

“wetin man do man? No, wetin man really do man? Chineke ekwekwala ihe ihere.. Fia! We pin Dey look una, we don’t judge.”

Nia_lambert2324 said:

“Hmm I think is wrong using this first photo to wish a married woman happy birthday . So there is no other photo to wish her except this close to mouth photo from movie ? Hmm wat do I knw 😢.”

Winneromogwa said:

“Person wife🥺.”

Kkendobaz wrote:

“Na person wife u hold like that de wish am happy birthday. Nawa o.”

Aito_23rd said:

“Una go burst big cry for comment taya. RMD no send una papa 😂.”

Judithagwai said:

“This job na wa sha! I hail your spouses 🙌.”

Bignamek said:

“Of all the countless photos of Omoni Oboli you chose to use this as a birthday picture? This isn’t nice Sir. It’s wrong in all angle. I know it’s probably on a movie set this was shot but bringing a make believe into reality as this is not so good.”

Actor RMD and IsbaeU clash on show

Just recently, Legit.ng earlier reported that on April 12, 2025, Nollywood legend RMD and skitmaker Isbaeu locked horns in a dramatic online exchange that set Nigerian social media ablaze.

RMD and Isbaeu linked up for an episode of the skitmaker's YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The saga kicked off when Isbaeu, known for his cheeky and unfiltered skits, threw a jab at RMD . The actor replied with the phrase “Your papa left toe” on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng