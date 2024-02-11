Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James’ wedding drew a reaction from popular singer Chike on social media

Chike reacted to a video of the socialite kneeling down and leading the choir at her white wedding ceremony

His comment to her display with the 200-member choir was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Chike has joined many others to react to celebrity designer Veekee James’ wedding.

Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere had their white wedding ceremony on February 10, 2024, and highlights from the occasion made its way to social media.

Nigerians react as singer Chike speaks on Veekee James leading choir on her wedding day. Photos: @officialchike, @jumokeslens

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the event was when the bride led a 200-member choir on her big day. Veekee, who seemed to be in the spirit, knelt down to sing and praise God in her white wedding gown as she directed the choir members to join her in kneeling down.

See the video below:

Chike reacts to Veekee James’ wedding

The video of Veekee James’ heartfelt rendition with the choir was met with many interesting reactions from Nigerians, including Chike.

The Boo of the Booless crooner had spotted the video of the display on social media, and he took to the comment section to share his thoughts.

In a one-word comment, Chike told Veekee James to ‘rest’.

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Chike’s comment on Veekee James’ wedding causes stir

Not long after Chike made his feelings known about Veekee James’ wedding, it drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some of them shared their thoughts on what he had to say. Read some of their reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“I doubt he was shading her? Cos why?”

vain_girll:

“ No chike slander shall be tolerated.”

Deolajewell:

“The God that she knelt down to worship in public, with host of choristers singing along, not caring about her beautiful white wedding dress or people's opinion, that God will uphold her and bless her home. She got this right!”

iam__empresssdee:

“The way she’s making others look like they don’t know God is something else. Rest in Jesus name.”

amybaebi:

“well if Chike said she should rest, let her rest. No Chike slander will be tolerated.”

Oakvine__realty:

“Rest why? Isn’t it her wedding? Why is everyone trying to say something about the babe’s wedding sef? What exactly is the issue?”

iam__kloeminaj:

“Everything just seems forced. I dnt know is it just me. Or I am just hating. It just feels like there is something not authentic about it all, or she is trying to prove a point to someone.”

anabel_medspa:

“Because Holy Spirit hold you nor mean say e hold the choir too, why you go tell them to kneel down by force. Serve them jollof rice, make them go rest abeg.”

browpro.ng:

“Chike thank you …. I tried all my best to agree with all the serenren but I can’t lie to myself!”

fyfyfarmnfoods_beansflour:

“She acts like they told her she will never get married … This is just too much Abeg … Even the aunt that said she will not get married will be irritated and not JEALO*S.”

doyin_bablo:

“Not necessary for Chike to say that. Only Veekee knows what she has been through and only her knows how, where and when she can worship her God.”

choco_livy:

“Beautiful wedding. But chike spoke the mind of millions of people.”

datgirl_sparkle:

“Very Rude .”

