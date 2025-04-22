Chioma Good Hair’s comment about Nigerian men following Priscilla Ojo’s wedding has sparked an online debate

Recall that Juma Jux’s best man, Diamond Platnumz, is one of the biggest stars in East Africa—and he came prepared

Reacting to a video of him spraying 100-dollar bills on Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Good Hair compared the singer to Nigerian men

Nigerian social media users are divided over one of Priscilla’s friends, Chioma Ikoku, aka Chioma Good Hair’s comments about Nigerian men.

Priscilla Ojo’s wedding was the talk of town over the weekend, and it had all those who mattered from Nigeria, Tanzania, and beyond in attendance.

The wedding had so many highlights, from the colourful guests to the bride’s dresses and the currencies that were sprayed.

Speaking about the currencies, a video where Diamond Platinumz was busy spraying money on Queen Mother, Iyabo Ojo, has gone viral on social media

Diamond didn’t just spray money on he, he rained 100-dollar bills on the bride’s mother, setting tongues wagging online.

Reacting to the clip, Chioma Good Hair hyped Diamond for coming prepared. She took to her official Snapchat account and wrote:

“I can’t lie, Diamond represented for the Tanzanians. He gave Nigerian men a run for their money! Now they’re gonna come with anger to Tanzania. Just make sure you have more dollars to spray, Mr D.”

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Chioma Good Hair's comment about Diamond

Read some reactions below:

@sir.tijaja3.0 said:

"Una too mumu honestly. See wetin dey fascinate person😂."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The comparison go provoke dem but I have never ever seen anyone spray 100usd notes with reckless abandon everrrrr!"

@onlyonenaja said:

"How did the pharmacist know she wasn’t going to marry her fiancée?"

@chinny_babee said:

"Lies the truth is that lagos ballers didn’t attend the wedding only soso."

@gabrielunplugged said:

"No matter how rich you wan claim if person spary you 100 dollar you'll take it 😂😂."

@yetundetide said:

"Which Nigerian men? LOL you did see the likes of Soso spent more than him?"

@ubigho_omena said:

"Nigerians and comparison 😂😂😂😂 make una no let naija guys and Tanzanians come Dey do who get money pass."

@tksparkle said:

"But sosoborekon sprayed 100 dollars too on Iyabo na. Abi eyes dey pain me 😏."

@edechinyeaka said:

"But the truth remains that he really spent alot. Not only having money can u spend it without converting? He is soo generous biko Lets say the truth."

@nux_cutie said:

"It’s was a ladies marriage kinda now!!! Naija men weren’t there.. Tanzanite men can’t come close to our men in terms of spraying money at parties."

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's yoruba wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo shared a fun video showing the moment her Tanzanian in-laws arrived in Nigeria hours before Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding.

The video captured how Tanzanians were received with drums and celebration as they flew the Nigerian flags.

Another clip captured them leaving the airport in posh cars for a luxury hotel, where they were lodged.

