Nigerian singer 2baba and his new partner, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, are back in the news over their appearance

The controversial couple were spotted rocking matching outfits at an event, and their looks made headlines

Many social media users dropped their hot takes about 2baba and Natasha’s appearance, with some of them complementing them

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba and his new partner, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, recently rocked matching outfits to an event.

Recall that 2baba and Natasha publicly unveiled their relationship after the singer announced his separation from his wife of many years, Annie Macauley Idibia. However, after 2baba’s new relationship made headlines, the couple have been in the news over their appearance, with Natasha getting the most heat.

In a recent development, 2baba and Natasha stepped out for an event in Enugu, and they were seen wearing matching attire. The couple was heavily guarded by a bodyguard as they stood near the crowd at the event.

Nigerians react to 2baba and Natasha's appearance in new video. Photos: @official2baba, @honorableosawaru

While 2baba rocked a red loungewear with stripes, paired with a white cap and matching sneakers, Natasha, who stood beside him, was wearing a blue version of the same outfit, but she paired hers with a white cap and high-heeled shoes.

Reactions as 2baba and Natasha rock matching outfits

As expected, the video of 2baba and Natasha at the event in Enugu got Nigerians talking after it went viral. However, netizens were focused on how the couple looked. Some of them noted that 2baba looked better than ever, while others said that the couple finally looked good together:

2baba's appearance as he and Natasha wear matching outfits trend. Photo: @official2baba

Saahabauer said:

“Peace of mind don make tubaba dey add weight.”

Rory.cious0 said:

“Some Divorces dey very very very healthy.”

Nnaomi_brand wrote:

“Him don dey add weight o 😀🤗😀”

Okm_herbal said:

“These two come be like twins😂 ha, like, how did he move from that to this?”

Vivi_world9 said:

“No get level it’s beta to have peace of mind nothing like peace of mind Biko.”

Streaming_farmers said:

“I swear I didn't even know it was 2bava until I look closer we'll. Annie is really a stress to this man. He looks fresher now.”

I_am_simdi_a wrote:

“First time they are looking good in my eyes..”

Bigfish_netwrld said:

“He looks more healthy now.”

Meetdeprince said:

“Omo E be like say baba get rest of mind ooh, See as baba don add weight😂Nothing like peace of mind in a man’s life 💯 This life eh, Just do you, everybody go dey okay last last😎.”

Seneautos1 said:

“OMO 2baba is so younger and fresher now than before.”

Haddassah_989 wrote:

“E Don add weight o and he looks good.”

How Natasha introduced herself as 'Nee Idibia'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Osawaru caused a stir with the way she introduced herself during a plenary at the state House of Assembly.

The short clip, which surfaced online, captured the moment Natasha, while she was about to address her fellow lawmakers, introduced herself.

The young lawmaker called her full name and concluded it by saying 'Nee Idibia'. The statement triggered reactions from netizens.

