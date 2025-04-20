Popular on-air personality, Osi Suave, who slammed 2Baba’s 'wife' over her introduction video, has reacted to a video of Juma Jux

Recall that the groom could not hold back his emotions during his white wedding while watching Priscy walk towards him

In reaction to the clip, Suave took to IG to share his reason for not crying on the morning of his wedding

Nigerian media personality Osi Suave has reacted to the viral moment where Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo’s husband, was caught crying at his wedding.

The white wedding took place in an open field at a choice area in Lagos. The video of the priceless moment, where Priscilla Ojo was being walked down the aisle by her father, evoked emotions online.

Osi Suave reacts to the video of Juma Jux crying on his wedding day. Credit: @osi_suave, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

As the bride walked towards her groom, Juma, he burst into tears as his best man, Diamond Platinumz, tried to comfort him.

The clip soon generated tons of reactions online, including one from Osi Suave, who revealed that he failed to shed a tear at his wedding.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to him, he had made numerous bank transfers on the morning of his wedding and his head was already ‘hot’. His reaction to the post prompted fans to share their hot takes regarding the situation.

Watch the video here:

Osi Suave schools 2baba's boo Natasha

Recall that Legit.ng reported that radio presenter, Osi Suave, did not spare 2Baba’s boo, Natasha Osawaru, following her introduction video at the Edo Plenary.

Recall that the Edo state lawmaker buzzed the internet on April 9, 2025, after she introduced herself as an 'Idibia'.

In reaction to the viral clip, Osi went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to insult Natasha before educating and correcting her blunder.

Osi Suave's comment about Juma Jux trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@hito_delights said:

"The transfer suppose make you cry too. Men have emotions too."

@pwe_ci_ous said:

"So make we arrange award for you Abi? As per macho man wey you be."

@creat.ivezi said:

"Nigerian men n lacking emotions 😢😢ladies check outside oh most of them outside love better than nigerian men."

@koala.898132 said:

"Diamond is taking his Job so Personal 😆."

@ikhenaangellite said:

"Them dey talk about people wey marry because they are in love you wey marry because you don reach to marry dey talk.. watin concern you and cry."

Osi Suave reacts to the video of Juma Jux crying on his wedding day. Credit: @osi_suave, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

@fugar_gal said:

"She brought so much joy to his life ! Even his music career felt it!!! Made him bigger than when he was coming from! He is so blessed to have such a well trained, beautiful woman as his forever."

@tundeednutisamugu said:

"This wedding go pain VDM. The guy get serious b@d belle."

@livialives said:

"Every man is not a womanizer like you o. That’s why you will cry not him. Don’t project your marriage plans on him."

Juma Jux captured sorting dollars

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux let everyone know that he did not come to Nigeria for jokes at all.

The music star was seen in a new video arranging his money while in his hotel room very early on the morning of his wedding day.

Juma’s concentration in the video got fans showering prayers on the newlyweds, as the video circulated on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng