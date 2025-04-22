Comedian Deeone hailed Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, claimed he is richer than Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy combined

Nigerian comedian and actor, Aderombi Adedayo Martin also kown as Deeone, has caused a stir on social media after boldly declaring that Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, is far wealthier than Nigerian music heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy combined.

In a video shared on Instagram, the controversial former BBN housemate, who has been accused of being gay, expressed shock over the level of wealth the Tanzanian singer displayed at the recently held white wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, tagged JP2025.

According to him, Diamond Platnumz spent more than $350,000 (approximately ₦595 million) during the lavish event held in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Deeone noted that the superstar was extremely generous, spraying large amounts of money on guests and even gifting random individuals, including policemen, at least $100 (around ₦170,000) each.

He said,

"This one is not noise, we are seeing the money live. The least he gave anyone he met was $100. He even gave policemen $100 each, and that’s more than their monthly salary!" Deeone said.

The comedian in the video further criticised Nigerian artistes, accusing many of them of living "fake lives" and making empty promises.

He stated that, unlike some Nigerian celebrities who only show off on social media but fail to genuinely empower others, Diamond Platnumz demonstrated true generosity without any form of clout chasing.

He added,

"Some of our artistes will promise to give you something, and until you post it online, they won’t fulfill it. Some will even just look away. But Diamond is representing East Africa with real cash. I didn’t believe he was this rich.

See video here:

Fans react as Deeone praises Diamond Platnumz

His video has since sparked massive conversation online, with many fans praising East African artistes for their humility and financial strength, while others agreed with Deeone’s criticisms of Nigerian celebrities. Here’s how some fans reacted:

@preshklint said:

"Omo, I seen am too o. Guy dey spray 100 dolzz. Bubbles of 100 dolzz everywhere including some babes standing in the entrance of the club."

@kingtufab stated:

"Diamond no get money reach any of dem half. Where he wan thief am?"

@amebo1ofafrica:

"Very true. Our own na competition and who buy pass. No artist don spray d kind money weh this guy spray."

@duch_sucre stated:

"I wanted to argue ooo but I had to go and check the video again, he really spend madly oooo. Plus I've noticed Tanzanians hardly relocate to another country. Make your research."

@officersagacity said:

"I too love you Dayo... but no dey chook mouth for dis kind matter... I no get strength to defend."

@wizkidfc4life1 said:

"Deeone, anything you say I always agree with you. But this time, you don lie. Nobody get money pass Big Wiz for Africa in the music industry."

@sahvy_photography stated:

"Even Diamond know say him no get money reach Davido, Wizkid, and Burna oo 😂 Deeone be calming down 😂."

@morewaylimousine.ng said:

"He paid cash in dollars for his Rolls Royce... we provided it for him for all the events."

@xiiv_kc commented:

"He was richer than all those American artists dey play. This one wey you talk nah nonsense. All those Yankee artists self dey respect Davido, Wizkid, and Burna."

Deeone blames VDM for Tik Tok ban

Legit.ng reported that comedian Deeone has blamed social critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, and his fans for the recent loss of his TikTok account.

In a series of posts, Deeone lashed out at Verydarkman, branding him a manipulator and claiming to be more sensible than the critic and his supporters.

He further alleged that Verydarkman had been misleading people by claiming he had government backing in his actions against him.

