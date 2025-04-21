Pastor Ituah Ighodalo playfully tried to matchmake Diamond Platnumz and the chief bridesmaid during the JP2025 wedding.

The cleric asked singer Diamond Platnumz if he was married and encouraged him to get the bridesmaid’s number.

The chief bridesmaid, however, jokingly declined, causing laughter among the guests at the colourful event.

The white wedding ceremony of Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, tagged JP2025, was filled with many heartwarming and hilarious moments, and one of them involved an unexpected matchmaking attempt.

The wedding, which attracted several celebrities and dignitaries, has continued to dominate social media conversations, with fans gushing over every memorable moment from the star-studded celebration.

A trending video from the ceremony captured the moment the officiating minister, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, jokingly tried to pair up the chief groomsman, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma with the chief bridesmaid.

While addressing the bridal party during the service, Pastor Ighodalo playfully asked Diamond, “Are you married?” to which the singer responded with a simple “No.”

Pastor Ituah tries matchmaking Diamond Platnumz with chief bridesmaid at Priscilla's wedding. Credit: @diamondplatnumz @pastorituahighodalo

Source: Instagram

The cleric then seized the opportunity to probe further, suggesting that if the singer, who arrived for the wedding in a private jet, was interested in the chief bridesmaid, he should not waste time and should immediately collect her phone number.

His comment triggered laughter from the guests, who enjoyed the light-hearted moment.

Turning to the chief bridesmaid, the pastor jokingly asked if she was interested as well.

In a fun response, she shook her head and laughed, teasing that she was not interested. Pastor Ituah continued in the playful spirit, telling her she could “whisper it” to him instead.

See the video here:

Fans react to Pastor Ituah’s matchmaking attempt

The funny moment quickly went viral, and social media users had a lot to say about Pastor Ituah's light-hearted approach at the wedding. Many fans praised Pastor Ituah for bringing humor and a relaxed atmosphere to the big day, noting how his playful nature made the wedding even more memorable.

Here are some of the reactions:

@catherineoyedepo_overall said,

"Pastor Ituah is a teacher ."

@ugegbe_oyibo stated,

"Pastor you no know Diamond. No worry"

@fuccomspa_ng said,

"Pastor doesn’t know him, no matter how famous you are in this world not everyone will know you."

@jasmineesset said,

"That man has a notorious record sir."

@diaryofatripletmum commented,

"Please pastor, pray for Diamond."

@whitetycoon said,

"Pastor Itua, no go there o... so they don't say na Pastor matched us o. That best man... sha let us keep quiet."

@sweetannie_b said,

"Pastor is naturally funny. He makes people relax easily even at serious events."

@oluwabukola_ade said,

"Trust Pastor Ituah to always light up every gathering. Such a wise and playful man."

The moment sent the audience at the JP2025 wedding into frenzy. Photos:@diamondplatnumz.

Source: Instagram

Diamond Platnumz rains dollars Iyabo Ojo

As reported by Legit.ng, another moment at the wedding was when Diamond Platnumz was seen spraying the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, with 100-dollar bills like there was no tomorrow.

The singer, who was one of the A-list artists at the wedding got Iyabo Ojo in a chokehold as she could not get enough of the gesture.

