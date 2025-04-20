Tanzanian music star Naseeb Abdul Juma, widely known as Diamond Platnumz, showed Nigerians how to party

A video of him showering Iyabo Ojo with 100-dollar bills at her daughter Priscilla’s white wedding after-party has been trending online

His kind gesture towards the actress warmed the hearts of Nigerians, who had much to say about the scene

Tanzanian music star and businessman Diamond Platnumz, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, had social media users in a chokehold on April 19, 2025.

The singer was one of the A-list celebrities who graced the traditional and white wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux on April 17 and 19, 2025.

Fans reacts to video of Diamond Platinumz spaying Iyabo Ojo with dollars. Credit: @iyaboojofespries, @diamondplatinuz

Source: Instagram

While there were several intriguing scenes from the celebration, one which caught the attention of social media users was the moment Diamond was seen spraying the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, with 100-dollar bills like there was no tomorrow

The bills just kept coming, leaving Iyabo Ojo smiling from ear to ear as she tightly held on to her money.

The heartwarming moment sparked an array of reactions from internet users, who seized the moment to reject poverty in all ramifications of their lives.

Watch the video here:

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush, were some important guests at JP2025 wedding.

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter wedded Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and their white wedding had an array of VIP guests.

Videos were posted online showing the moment Obi Cubana and his wife showed up at the trending JP2025 white wedding.

Reactions as Diamond Platinumz spays Iyabo Ojo in dollars

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@pinkbhonet said:

"Who else saw that hand that snatched 100 dolls 😂😂😂😂 some people no just get home training Kai."

@andrewtechgadgets said:

"That person who sn*tch that 100$ sabi oooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂 🙌🙌🙌."

@pinkbhonet said:

"Who else saw that hand that snatched 100 dolls 😂😂😂😂 some people no just get home training Kai."

@juxpriscyplus said:

"Tanzanian money flexing! Jux saud,my boys are coming."

@jolly_aroma_and_skincare_spa said:

"Dollar 💵 just Dey rain anyhow for this wedding aswear 😂😂😂❤️."

@realalibis_adeyemi said:

"See hard currency owo yi Queen Mother jaye ori e lo 💖 joor 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️❤️❤."

@tems_goldglitz said:

"I temitope and my children reject poverty monshallah."

@asoebiafrican_men said:

"If i no smile for another 1 week e reach , cos my cheeks dey pain me😂 cos what? From smiling to LOL to opening my mouth in wonderment 😂😂😂."

@officialkingtbabs said:

"Mama done put one or two for body make unah no skip that 😂😂😂😂."

Clip of Priscy's bestie Enioluwa in hot tears trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings in the history of social media.

The emotional moment when she walked down the aisle got many teary, including her best friend, Enioluwa, who could not help but burst into tears.

However, the epic moment has also become a topic of conversation on social media as men react to his relationship with the bride.

