A Nigerian pastor made a funny statement during the officiation of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding in Lagos

In the funny video, the pastor jokingly told Iyabo Ojo during her daughter's wedding that her 'small pikin' was already kissing

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian pastor left guests rolling with laughter during the wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux in Lagos.

The pastor's funny remark while officiating the wedding sparked laughter and reactions from the audience, and the clip was later shared on social media.

Pastor shocked as Priscilla Ojo kisses husband

The video, posted on TikTok by @memphis_x, captured the pastor's funny comment directed at Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla's mother.

The pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, jokingly said:

"Iyabo, this your small pikin is now kissing men."

Iyabo quickly responded, playfully correcting the pastor and stating that she was kissing her husband, and not men.

"She's kissing her husband," Iyabo said loudly.

The hilarious exchange brought smiles to the faces of those in attendance and later to the viewers who viewed the clip online.

Netizens gushed over the joy and celebration that filled the air as the duo tied the knot in the presence of friends and family.

Reactions as pastor reacts to Priscilla's wedding kiss

TikTok users who came across the video couldn't help but share their reactions.

Many appreciated the humour and fun of the moment, while others praised the love and happiness that radiated from the newlywed couple and their family.

@Beauty & The beast said:

"Eni really protected her from those hungry vultures in the industry and Lagos because everyone thought they were dating and when it was time for priscy to go he supported her."

@Doraliciousbabe said:

"Mama Iyabo correct pastor with speed o. Which one be she dey kiss men? Ah, God abeg o."

@Big blanko said:

"That pastor na cruise."

@teema_bxby reacted:

"This pastor just dey wurugbon lenu since morning."

@Ebelechukwu said:

"Make I go sleep we go continue tomorrow."

@Black Gold said:

"Some pastor self talk too much. Which one is small pikin on her wedding day. Pikin Dey marry? Chaii some of this pastors ehhh."

@Skurm said:

"Kissing men ashow? pastor be careful with your choice of word ooo make blogger no turn ham to another thing."

@ÇÈŁÈŚTÎÑÈ said:

"The maturity between her and her ex husband is top notch."

@Ijbaby reacted:

"This pastor Dey street nothing I won tell me."

@Ur fav Deltan said:

"Loveeiiit. Not kissing men, kissing her husband."

@Kce Gold reacted:

"Pastor help me tell them biko."

@theaura_beautyspa said:

"Not men. Her husband oga."

@Shots By Ele Gold said:

@Chisom said:

"This pastor just dey talk to talk."

@JESUS SAVES reacted:

"That pastor, I don’t think he is spiritually inclined to and alert."

@Motshow4 added:

"This is Pastor Ighadalo voice."

@ajokkybab2 said:

"What happen to me oo, tears is rolling from my eyes anytime I see."

@MOTOLANI wrote:

"And the same time I dey shed tears pray to God that me too want this type of wedding."

@Derin said:

"Even me that is not a friend cried. It’s beautiful to watch and this is like when the final realization kicks in so yeah. So happy for them ."

@Femzy added:

"The day my female bestie will get married or when I will get married both of us will tear up cause imagine she is more closer to me than her sisters."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng