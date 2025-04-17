Michelle, Mercy Aigbe's daughter, was one of the guests who turned up for JP 2025 in pink aso ebi

She shared a lovely video to flaunt her look and generated reactions from her fans online who were amazed

Many prayed for her and some told her that they were anticipating her own wedding in the nearest future

Michelle, the only daughter of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of her fans with her latest post.

The young lady had joined other guests to celebrate Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, who was getting married to her boo, in a traditional ceremony in Lagos state.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle sends heart racing with her dress to Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo credit@michelleo_/@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, she was all dressed up for the wedding.

She wore a pink gown with a lot of embellishment on the chest. She also matched her attire with her pink headgear.

Michelle congratulates Priscilla Ojo

In the caption of her post, she told her fans that the video was her look to JP 2025. She sent a warm congratulatory message to the bride, whom she called her girl.

In the clip, she was holding a pink hand fan and fanning herself as she posed for the camera.

The young lady left a bit of fresh for the eye to behold on her chest.

Timeline of Priscilla Ojo' wedding ceremony

Recall that Priscilla Ojo's lavish ceremony started in Tanzania with her Muslim wedding.

The couple also had a lavish reception for guests in Tanzania as well, and many friends and family members were present.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle congratulates Priscilla Ojo on her wedding to Juma Jux. Photo credit@michelleo

Source: Instagram

The Tanzanian singer also proposed to her for the second time and as civil ceremony also took place in Tanzania.

The couple later came to Nigeria for their flamboyant traditional wedding. According to the family of the groom, another reception which will be bigger and more grand than what they had in Nigeria will soon take place.

The event would happen in Tanzania in a couple of months, and it will mark the end of the long ceremony of sending Priscilla off to her husband's house.

See the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Michelle's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by Mercy Aigbe's daughter about look to Prisicall Ojo's wedding. Here are comments below:

@yemimosi stated:

"You look stunning dea."

@_miiraj shared:

"Too pretty, you look just perfect, your own day will come too in Jesus name."

@realmercyaigbe commented:

"That is my Daughter."

@charmmy_slim reacted:

"My Mimi, screaming beautiful."

@golden_naturale wrote:

"You are next in line ."

@latifathequeeen said:

"This is super gorgeous babe."

@diiadem reacted:

"My darling! You look amazing."

Fans react to Priscilla, Juma's engagement

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng