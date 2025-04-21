Papaya Ex has finally responded to critics of her outfit to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's traditional wedding

The social media influencer, who disclosed she now resides in Dubai, shares the amount she spent on the dress

Papaya Ex also knocked Nigerians for always sexualising things, triggering reactions from many as they clapped back at her

Papaya Ex, a popular fashion model, content creator and influencer has finally come for those criticising her over outfit to Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Papaya Ex trended online after a video captured her rocking a dress with the groom’s photo placed on her chest area while the bride’s picture was placed at her waist region.

Papaya Ex's action stirred an immediate reaction from Priscilla Ojo, who queried over her outfit at her wedding.

Priscy wanted to know why Papaya attached her husband’s face to her chest. While smacking Papaya’s hand, she asked: “Why did you put my husband on your chest?”

Papaya responded by apologising to Priscy and making it known that it was all love.

Papaya Ex's defends attire to JP2025

The social media influencer in a new video with content creator, Egungun of Lagos, stated that Nigerians like to sexualise everything.

"Nigerians like to sexualise everything. If I had put Juma’s picture on my waist, they will still complain," she said.

Papaya Ex disclosed that the outfit cost her 4.5 million naira.

The social media also disclosed that she is now based in Dubai, where she pays N12 million as rent.

The video of Papaya Ex speaking about her dress to Priscilla Ojo's wedding below:

Reactions trail Papaya Ex's comment

Legit.ng complex some of the reactions as some netizens continue to taunt Papaya Ex, read them below:

splashyposhberry said:

"Pic of them together would have made more sense. Dress was stunning."

tolulopedavid007 reacted:

"That's the price of 2 bedrooms per month in downtown. Fully furnished apartment. She is very right."

tolulopedavid007 said:

"She is right with the rent, some people are bashing her but that's the truth about rent in downtown Dubai per month for Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment"

olaoyefatimat commented:

"I don’t understand why some people just hating on this gurl even if she’s living a fake life as you claim, it’s still expensive some of una fav can’t still afford it Make we no lie she’s pretty and classy."

mz_tookee reacted:

"You should have put both the pix together instead of separating them."

fancy_giftsplace wrote:

"Papaya se u no go pay me my money now before he turn yam pepper scatter scatter."

big_kush____ commented:

"So classless , turned someone marriage to content , isn’t she old enough to get married make her mama dey proud of her mtchewwww."

Toyin Abraham's reaction to Papaya Ex's attire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham questioned Papaya over her outfit and even attempted to yank Juma Jux’s photo off her chest.

In that moment, she was about to spray the bride’s mother, who seemingly calmed Toyin Abraham down.

The video made the rounds online, with many rapidly contributing to the irregular scenario.

