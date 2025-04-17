Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo experienced a new buzz online following Papaya Ex’s outfit to the event

The opulent ceremony, held in Nigeria, has taken over social media all day, with highlights from the lovebirds and their guests

However, netizens were taken aback by Papaya Ex's remarkable attire, which clearly showed the groom's picture fully displayed on her chest

Nigerian influence Papaya Ex, whose real name is Raheem Abike has causeda stir online following her appearance at Pricialla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding.

The lifestyle creator posted a Get Ready With Me video online to show off the dress she was wearing to the event.

Papaya Ex surprised her followers and netizens by wearing the bride's family's aseobi outfit with the groom's face embroidered on her chest.

While her gown was embellished with beautiful stones, many people were drawn to the Tanzanian singer's visage, which she proudly placed on her chest.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that following a video of veteran singer Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey at the event, a series of pictures of popular celebrities from the entertainment industry have also emerged online.

Actress Toyin Abraham has been spotted at the event, assisting Iyabo with the event backstage. Another video captured the mum of one displaying her dance moves in the presence of Iyabo, her estranged husband and guests.

Actress Mercy Aigbe was not left out as she arrived at the event in grand style. Destiny Etiko recently shared a video of her getting ready to attend the event.

Netizens react to Papaya Ex’s outfit

n_s__noble_star said:

:I don tall am if you one too compete with papaya you go jegbese😂😂😂."

wunmi_yofarelng said:

"This will be the most talked about outfit today!!! Their influencer’s influencer 😍😍😍."

___facexopretty said:

"Na forhead she suppose put the husband sef , that breeast isn’t enough😒😒! Cos whyyyy."

choco_daville wrote:

"Anything to trend … why put someone’s husband on your booob for what???"

cj_threadsntrends wrote:

"not my sister saying why she carry husband put for bress😂the way I laughed ehn .I no even notice Love the dress😍."

theprettyfola said:

"Right now even me gaz look twice to be sure that’s not me."

__queengigi__ said:

"This dress would cause wahala today 😂😂😂 most talked about."

wunmi_yofarelng wrote:

"Jaw dropping! 🔥🔥Only one papaya Ex and the Ex is for EXTRA!!! Everybody sope purrrr😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

zaddychris_ said:

"This is so wrong! I get the creativity behind this but Pricilla’s picture should be at the booob area not her man! If the reverse was the case and someone wears this to your wedding with your man on her booobs, I’m sure you’ll bounce them out."

Toyin Abraham and Enioluwa clash

Celebrity couple Prisicilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding ceremony witnessed a mini drama from their family and friends.

A video online showed the moment Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham confronted influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The renowned bride’s best friend immediately responded with a warning for the movie star, which caught the attention of many online.

