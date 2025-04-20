Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has finally reacted to the trending Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding on social media

The controversial film star referenced when she got married in 2020 and how people were jealous of it

Lizzy Anjorin also suggested that elements of Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding copied her wedding in 2020

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s, wedding to Juma Jux.

Priscy and Juma Jux had their traditional wedding on April 17, 2025, and their white wedding on April 19, 2025, and they shut down social media for many days over the grandness of both occasions.

One name that made headlines over the wedding was Lizzy Anjorin. The Nollywood actress is known to be an enemy of the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo.

Lizzy Anjorin's reaction to Iyabo Ojo's daughter's JP2025 wedding trends. Photos: @lizzyanjorin_orgiginallawal, @Its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Lizzy Anjorin reacted to Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding on her Instagram live program, which she does from time to time. The controversial film star talked about how she finally realised people were jealous of the big wedding she had in 2020.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, her haters have not forgiven her for the big wedding she had in 2020, and they are trying to settle scores now. She went on to say that after her own wedding, God blessed her with a child in nine months and a big property.

In her words:

“I didn’t know the wedding I had in 2020 pained you so much, your secret has been revealed. So that my 2020 wedding pained you. Not everybody is foolish, some of us are wise. My friend called me this morning, she said ‘those people can’t forgive you for the wedding you had in 2020’. My 2020 wedding left these people so pained. If my wedding did not pain you, why are you trying to settle scores? How can you compare a sales girl to a CEO? My wedding really pained you oo, you can’t forgive me. After nine months, God blessed me with a child, after giving birth, I had a Florida estate. Why do you people see me, when I don’t see you? You can't instigate the whole world against me. Didn’t you people say my marriage won’t reach two years?”

Not stopping there, Lizzy Anjorin said she was trending online over the recently held wedding because people she doesn’t know were talking about her. The actress then proceeded to rain curses on her critics.

Nigerians blow hot as Lizzy Anjorin reacts to Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin_originallawal

Source: Instagram

“If you see the way I was trending on TikTok yesterday from people I don’t even know. To all of you dropping bad comments, I use my mouth to declare that you will not be celebrated except I came for you first. This is how you all instigated the whole world against Naira Marley and said he killed Mohbad.”

See the video below:

JP25: Lizzy Anjorin claims her wedding was copied

In another snippet from Lizzy Anjorin’s video that made the rounds, the actress suggested that her white wedding from 2020 was copied by Priscy and Juma Jux.

Lizzy explained this by saying she wore a white dress on a field near a beach, and blogs criticised her for it back then, only to see now that the JP2025 white wedding was similar. She said:

“Didn’t you see what Gistlover did to Lizzy Anjorin, the place where I wore white wedding gown on a field close to the beach, it was blogged numerous times. But if you look at their structure, you will see that they copied everything they criticised. Didn’t you people blog my white wedding? You all started the trend of using wedding to do comparison, you started comparing Lizzy Anjorin’s wedding and I called you to caution and asked why you are comparing a billionaire’s wedding to another person that is just starting life? Remember how Gistlover bullied the location of my white wedding. If there’s one thing I love about myself, it’s that I don’t copy people. Or weren’t you the people who started comparing a young girl’s wedding to mine? And I cautioned you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin reacts to JP2025 wedding

Lizzy Anjorin’s reaction to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding quickly became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes:

Seyiwummy said:

“Is there no family member of this lady that can take her to psychiatric hospital?”

Luvly_mary_ said:

“Pray for this woman 🙏🏽no be ordinary again 😢😢😢.”

Iamvanessaroger1207 wrote:

“Jealousy is that you 😂.”

Aquilafreeborn21 said:

“Mature woman Dey use small pikin compare her self na wa.”

Vivianekpewu wrote;

“This is pure envy…..This type of pple shouldn't be kept as friends oooo👎.”

Ruby31374 said:

“Pikin wey Dem born for ur eye de compete with you. Agbaya.”

Folyfelicia said:

“Very bitter person …..the hand of God will rest upon the marriage ever. Of Una plan won’t come to pass ijn.”

Flossylooksbymellie said:

“So while we watched and cried tears of joy, completely happy for this love story, some elder watched in spite and hatred, made a video to compare now and then and actually posted it? Smh.”

Bajikitchensnhousehold wrote:

“But why compare your life to a 24years girl is wrong if you want to fight her mother fight don’t involve children.”

Mzlola said:

“At almost 50, comparing ur wedding to that of a 24 years old girl, chai! Original copy of shame received by me😭.”

Mohbad's son and Davido's daughter at JP2025 wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that late singer, Mohbad's son, Liam, was the ringbearer at Priscy and Juma Jux's white wedding ceremony.

The little boy rocked the same outfit as the groom, Juma Jux, and a video captured them bonding with each other.

Davido's daughter, Imade, also had the role of the little bride, and she was seen walking down the aisle with the flower girl.

