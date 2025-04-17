Enioluwa Adeoluwa and his mother danced joyfully to “We Will Be Many” by Sound of Salem featuring Layrence Oyor and Moses Akoh, sampling their first look

The Instagram reel, posted on April 17, 2025, captured the duo’s vibrant energy and close bond, with Enioluwa’s caption expressing excitement for the JP 2025 celebration

The video drew widespread reactions from netizens, who praised Adeoluwa’s infectious enthusiasm and stylish outfits, heightening anticipation for their appearance at the wedding

On April 17, 2025, Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and his mother set social media abuzz with a heartfelt dance video shared on Instagram, ahead of the much-awaited wedding of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, tagged JP 2025.

Posted on Enioluwa’s official handle, the reel showcased the duo grooving to the gospel track “We Will Be Many” by Sound of Salem featuring Layrence Oyor and Moses Akoh, while debuting their first look for the Lagos event.

Enioluwa’s caption read:

“The Adeoluwa’s are ready for #JP2025 First Look o! We are coming! It’s the day the Lord has made and we shall rejoice and be glad in it. Congratulations my lovers @its.priscy & @juma_jux,” reflecting their excitement for the occasion.

The JP 2025 wedding, poised to be a dazzling blend of Yoruba and Tanzanian cultures, has Nigeria’s entertainment scene buzzing, and the Adeoluwas’ video added to the hype.

Unlike a choreographed routine, their dance was a spontaneous burst of joy, with Enioluwa and his mother swaying to the uplifting gospel tune. Their coordinated outfits, teased as their “first look,” hinted at the elegance they’d bring to the wedding.

The mother-son duo’s chemistry shone through, with fans noting their striking resemblance and shared zest for life.

The video captured the essence of Naija’s love for celebration, blending faith, family, and festivity in true Lagos style.

See the post here:

Reactions of Enioluwa and his mother's first look

@house_of_ewalogeempire said:

"Step on us chief bridesmaid 🔥🔥🔥🙌 we are here for itttttttt"

@keefachalet_modest_wears_guru replied:

"Eni Eni Eni, how many times did I call you? Please don’t starve us with updates. I use God beg you o"

@asquare_cakesntreats commented:

"How many looks are we going for today Eni???"

@body.essentials.ng said:

"Enioluwa this is the real oremi lo Shea Iyawo😍"

@splashyposhberry commented:

"This mother and son ATE And left no scrumb 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@super.icon noted:

"Your Agbada is giving everything it is supposed to give 👏🔥🔥"

@veekee_james said:

"Omg Eni I love you😂😍 this outfit lasan🔥"

@busayoofficial replied:

"Please don't do there and be eating, that's not why you are there, you are there to drop updates for us. Like projector livestream kinds odd"

@hariksempire_ said:

"Today na today 😂😂this is absolutely gorgeous 😍"

@be_kaahh replied:

"May she eat the fruit of her labour, she’s absolutely gorgeous ❤️"

Enioluwa crafts a red velvet cake for Priscilla Ojo

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nigerian media personality Enioluwa baked and decorated a cake for his best friend, Priscy, ahead of her wedding.

Priscy is set to marry Tanzanian singer Juma Jux on April 17, 2025.

The video of Enioluwa showcasing his baking skills impressed many social media users.

