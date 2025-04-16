Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy, has openly shared her reply to one of her admirers

The billionaire heiress and DJ posted what she told a man who wanted to date her without money

What DJ Cuppy said to the guy trended online and has left social media abuzz as fans dropped their hot takes

The clamor for billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, to get a suitor is getting intense.

While she may not show that she’s actively searching for a suitor publicly, she sure gets advances from many. After sharing a post about when her dog ‘Dudu’ will get a daddy, she also posted another one relating to a suitor.

Cuppy had exposed the message she received from a potential suitor, who expressed his admiration and love for her.

Via the message, the admirer, identified as Earnest, expressed his desire to treat her like a queen, even though he is not financially stable.

The chat exchanged goes thus:

“I'm not financially stable but I'll love to be your boyfriend and treat you like the sweet and wonderful Queen you are.. please think about it. I love you”

Cuppy wasted to time in responding to him. She acknowledged his thoughts about her but also pointed out his financial situation, adding that “bills count as well.”

In her words:

“Awwwww the thought definitely counts but ....unfortunately so do bills,”

Cuppy’s response sent social media users into a state of hysteria as many of them commended his audacious and confidence.

Reactions as Cuppy replies broke suitor

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"I’m sure she gets admirers everyday but you see that money part, can you match up? To marry heiress no be beans you know! 😆."

@ivgold1 said:

"If you are financially stable as a lady never settle for less. Never trust the loyalty of a broke man. ….. if any body come for me i will return the energy to his or her parents 🙌🙌."

@godwin_ranking001 said:

"DJ cuppy sincerely needs a man but she isn't desperate. She is a lovely and beautiful soul, she is the type that will allow her man dominate her family and she knows that dominion comes with having money. Love doesn't pay bills."

@benosi said:

"Atleast you shoot your shot….na just say your game cut."

@naijiawaves said:

"40 years is that you."

@kingsliveth said:

"Your papa get money what are doing with Financial Stable Suitor?⁉"

@cenchihairfactory said:

"Awwww ko awawu ni,see where you carry ur hand go ,so no babe for ur street ?😂😂 na daddy odetola pikin Dey hungry you watin do bilikis and Chioma?"

@amyval_interiors said:

"So do bills' my Rich Sister 😂😂😂😂😂 .. This one thinks he's the only Lover boy that's sending her love quotes 🤣."

@social_media_ninja_ said:

"If it was Nkechi that wrote this reply now see comments and lashing out. You will get old in your father’s house 😂.Menopause kinko kinko. Every woman needs a provider,God has given you guys the mandate."

